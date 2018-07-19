Sean Scannell joins Bradford City from Huddersfield

Sean Scannell leaves Huddersfield after six years at the club

Winger Sean Scannell has joined League One side Bradford from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

Scannell has signed on a two-year deal after making 172 appearances for Huddersfield since arriving from Crystal Palace in 2012.

The 27-year-old, who was the longest-serving member of Terriers first-team squad, failed to make a single appearance last season as they returned to the Premier League.

Scannell spent the first half of last season on loan at Championship side Burton Albion, where he made 19 appearances.

The midfielder will now link up with former Huddersfield player Michael Collins, who took charge of Bradford last month after replacing Simon Grayson.

Scannell is the latest signing for Collins, who has already secured the capture of Hope Akpan, Anthony O'Connor and Richard O'Donnell.