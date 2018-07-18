Checkatrade Trophy draw: Who is drawn with Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham's youth sides in group stage?
Last Updated: 18/07/18 2:45pm
League One and Two clubs - plus squads from some big Premier League clubs - have found out their Checkatrade Trophy opponents.
For the third season in a row, the group stages of the competition contains 16 invited category one academies, which this year includes Arsenal for the first time.
The 56-team tournament is divided into 16 groups, with League One and League Two teams pre-drawn into groups within the northern and southern sections by their proximity to other teams in the competition.
Each side will play all the others in its group once, with games settled by a bonus-point penalty shoot-out in the event of a draw after 90 minutes, before the 16 group winners advance to the knock-out stages.
Holders Lincoln City will compete in Group H in the Northern section, while Arsenal's first group includes Cheltenham Town, Forest Green and Coventry City.
Northern section
Group A
Carlisle United
Morecambe
Sunderland
Stoke Under-21s
Group B
Bury
Fleetwood Town
Rochdale
Leicester Under-21s
Group C
Accrington Stanley
Blackpool
Macclesfield Town
West Brom Under-21s
Group D
Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury
Tranmere Rovers
Manchester City Under-21s
Group E
Burton Albion
Port Vale
Walsall
Middlesbrough Under-21s
Group F
Barnsley
Bradford City
Oldham Athletic
Everton Under-21s
Group G
Doncaster Rovers
Notts County
Grimsby Town
Newcastle Under-21s
Group H
Lincoln City
Mansfield Town
Scunthorpe United
Wolves Under-21s
Southern section
Group A
Crawley Town
Gillingham
Portsmouth
Tottenham Under-21s
Group B
Cambridge United
Colchester United
Southend United
Southampton Under-21s
Group C
Newport County
Plymouth Argyle
Swindon Town
Chelsea Under-21s
Group D
Bristol Rovers
Exeter City
Yeovil Town
West Ham Under-21s
Group E
Cheltenham Town
Coventry City
Forest Green Rovers
Arsenal Under-21s
Group F
Northampton Town
Oxford United
Wycombe Wanderers
Fulham Under-21s
Group G
AFC Wimbledon
Charlton
Stevenage
Swansea City Under-21s
Group H
Luton Town
Milton Keynes Dons
Peterborough United
Brighton Under-21s
