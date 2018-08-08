Alfredo Morelos' red card for Rangers against Aberdeen rescinded

1:06 Kris Commons and Kris Boyd discuss Alfredo Morelos' red card after he clashed with Aberdeen's Scott McKenna. Kris Commons and Kris Boyd discuss Alfredo Morelos' red card after he clashed with Aberdeen's Scott McKenna.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will now be available to play against St Mirren after his red card against Aberdeen was rescinded.

Morelos was dismissed just 12 minutes into the Scottish Premiership 1-1 draw at Pittodrie on Sunday after he appeared to kick out at Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna off the ball.

The 22-year-old would have been banned for two games but after Rangers' appeal, the SFA have rescinded Kevin Clancy's decision and reduced it to a yellow card.

After the draw, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard questioned the match officials, claiming they were "against the Glasgow club".

1:21 Gerrard: World is against Rangers Gerrard: World is against Rangers

He added: "It feels like the world is against us but we'll make sure we get better for that because it looks like some more decisions will go against us as the season goes on.

"We need to try and use it to our advantage. It's not just today, I believe it's been happening for seasons. That's just my opinion."

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker told Sky Sports News that Gerrard's comments were "absurd" and that he should "concentrate on his team".