Borna Barisic signs for Rangers from NK Osijek on four-year deal

Croatia international Borna Barisic has signed for Rangers from NK Osijek on a four-year deal.

Barisic underwent a medical on Monday after a fee was agreed between the two club which could rise to £2.2m and he now becomes manager Steven Gerrard's 11th signing of the summer.

Rangers faced Croatian side Osijek recently in the play-off stages of the Europa League, in which they triumphed over two legs.

Gerrard appears to have been impressed with what he saw from the 25-year-old, who scored against Rangers, and set the move in motion.

Barisic was named in Croatia's preliminary 32 man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia but did not make the final 23.

He has represented his country on three occasions.

