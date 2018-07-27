Harry Kane the Cristiano Ronaldo replacement for Real Madrid, according to fan poll

Harry Kane signed a six-year deal at Tottenham in June

Harry Kane has been voted Real Madrid fans' ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in an online poll by Spanish publication Marca.

England's World Cup Golden Boot winner claimed 26 per cent of the nearly 200,000 votes finishing ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, who both received 14 per cent in the survey.

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals for Spurs last season and followed that up by signing a new long-term deal in June, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Cavani's PSG team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were surprisingly omitted from the selection.

Eden Hazard, who has long been linked with Madrid, suggested he would be interested in a move to the Bernabeu following the World Cup but was another big name left out of the survey.

Cristiano Ronaldo waved goodbye to Real Madrid after nine years

Former Real Madrid striker and academy graduate Mariano Lopez, who plies his trade for Lyon, received 12 per cent of the vote, along with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Valencia forward Rodrigo, another youth product of Real, only fetched six per cent in the polls.

Ronaldo's £106m departure to Juventus leaves new boss Julen Lopetegui with a huge void in central attack.

Real currently have three central striking options in their squad with Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Borja Mayoral who totalled 40 goals across all competitions last season.

Could Gareth Bale take on Ronaldo's mantle in Madrid?

However, they will need a new signing to replace the 44 goals Ronaldo scored in his final season at the Bernabeu.

Lopetegui may opt to trust 23-year-old Raul de Tomas after he scored 24 times while on loan at Rayo Vallecano last season, helping them gain promotion to La Liga.