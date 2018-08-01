Robert Lewandowski is not for sale at any price, says Bayern Munich chief executive

Robert Lewandowski will stay at Bayern Munich, according to their CEO

Robert Lewandowski is not for sale at any price, according to Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Poland striker has been linked with a move away from the German champions, with Chelsea reportedly the latest club to be chasing him.

Bayern's new head coach Niko Kovac said on Monday that they would not allow Lewandowski to quit the club and now their chairman has reiterated that statement.

"Our door remains closed, the top quality we have at Bayern Munich will stay here," Rummenigge told Wednesday's edition of Munich-based newspaper TZ.

Lewandowski - the top scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 29 goals - has a contract at Bayern until 2021.

He is keen to leave the club and Sky sources understand he appointed agent Pini Zahavi as his representative with the sole intention to secure him a move away from Germany.

The Poland captain joined Bayern from rivals Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in 2014 and has scored 151 goals in 195 appearances.

He's won the Bundesliga title in each of his four seasons at the club and the German Cup in 2016.

Despite suggestions of a big money bid to prize the striker away from the Allianz Arena, Rummenigge says no amount will be enough.

"With Robert, we clearly want to send a signal to people within and outside the club: Bayern Munich are completely different to other clubs who get weak when certain sums are mentioned," he added.

"We are completely satisfied with him, and in his position there are only a few players who are comparable.

"So it's not in our interest to hand him over - no matter if someone puts 100 or 150 million (euros) on the table."

Bayern start their week-long pre-season training camp in the Bavarian resort of Tegernsee on Thursday.

They will attempt to win a seventh straight German league title when they start the new season at home to Hoffenheim on August 24.

Bayern also face Manchester United in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday.