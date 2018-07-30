Robert Lewandowski will not be leaving Bayern Munich, says Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will not be allowed to leave

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac admits Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wants to leave, but insists he will not allow him to quit the club.

Speaking to Sky in Germany, Kovac admitted Lewandowski has been looking at other opportunities.

Sky sources understand Lewandowski had appointed agent Pini Zahavi as his representative with the sole intention to secure him a move away from Germany.

Kovac said: "There is nothing new with Robert. The status is that he will not leave the club because he's our top striker. And certainly we don't want to give him away and won't give him away.

Bayern boss Nico Kovac is keen to keep Lewandowski at the club

"We want to achieve a lot with him. He is a great footballer. He has already achieved a lot in Bundesliga, he has scored many goals and will certainly score many goals.

"It's true that Robert is thinking about playing somewhere else. Naturally, one thing is what he wants, the other is what we want.

"We are FC Bayern, we have a top striker. We certainly will not let ourselves be persuaded from the outside, that's the way to do it. Robert has a contract. I do not know for how long, but he will certainly stay here as long as possible.

"He is a professional and knows that he also has something to prove to himself and everyone else. He actually already knows this, but we will say it again, that he will also have to step on the gas.

"He also wants to score goals and be successful. Robert Lewandowski stands for success and goals and he will prove that in the future."