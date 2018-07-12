England trio Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson a doubt for Belgium

Kieran Trippier is expected to miss England's third-place play-off against Belgium

Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson are injury doubts for England's third-place play-off against Belgium, according to Sky sources.

All three players started the semi-final defeat to Croatia on Wednesday night, as England lost 2-1 in extra-time at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Trippier was forced from the field in the second period of extra-time with a groin strain, while Walker and Henderson were both substituted in added time after suffering from cramp and fatigue.

The trio are now a doubt for England's third-place play-off against Belgium in Saint Petersburg on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Henderson (pictured) and Kyle Walker are also a doubt

However, Sky Sports News understands that all 23 members of Gareth Southgate's squad will stay with the group for the match.

Southgate has stressed throughout the tournament that he wants the group to be united, and the players have decided they want to stay as one for their final match in Russia.