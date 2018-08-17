Leicester winger Demarai Gray targeting England debut

Demarai Gray started Leicester's opening Premier League match of the season at Old Trafford

Leicester winger Demarai Gray says he is targeting a place in the England squad as he does not want to be watching them "from the pub".

The 22-year-old was given his England U21 debut by Gareth Southgate, and has gone on to win 18 caps for the side.

He is yet to progress to the senior side - now coached by Southgate - but says now is the time to make that step.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, he said: "I think it's time I take the next step into my game. I'm 22 now and I'm maturing as a player and as a person.

"I think because I've been around first-team football since I was 17, I know the ins and outs of what goes on, what's to be expected and the highs and lows.

Gray has previously captained England U21s

"I don't want to be watching England from the pub, I want to be at the next Euros, at the next World Cup.

"I think that's my next target and to do that, I've got to keep working on my game here at Leicester and performing."

Gray was also positive about Leicester's potential this season. He believes the Foxes can achieve European qualification, despite Claude Puel being the bookmakers' favourite to be the first Premier League manager to leave his post.

Gray said: "We're aiming for the top half of the table, of course, and a European place. We weren't far off last season.

"The manager is very ambitious and expects 100 per cent every game, so I think it's only right given all the hard work he puts in, that we give 100 per cent."