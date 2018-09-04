Republic of Ireland focused on games, not player situations, says Ciaran Clark

1:06 Ciaran Clark says Republic of Ireland's focus must be on their games against Wales and Poland Ciaran Clark says Republic of Ireland's focus must be on their games against Wales and Poland

Ciaran Clark and Darren Randolph say the Republic of Ireland squad are concentrating on their upcoming games and not the situations of their team-mates.

Harry Arter was left out of the squad for the UEFA Nations League clash with Wales and friendly against Poland - and manager Martin O'Neill has admitted it is in part due to a fallout with assistant Roy Keane.

Wales vs Rep Ire Live on

Elsewhere, West Ham defender Declan Rice was not included as he is "still deliberating" on whether to switch his allegiance to England.

Newcastle defender Clark says the squad are concentrating on training hard and winning the games, which are live on Sky Sports.

"Obviously everyone is aware of the situation, we've come in for the first training session and everyone's head is focused now on the games coming up," said Clark.

Harry Arter was left out of the Republic of Ireland squad

"The noise outside is obviously there but we can't focus on that at all, we've got to focus on the games and do our best to win."

Asked if there is the temptation for players to try and entice their absent team-mates back, Clark said: "I don't know, I don't think so. I think that's obviously down to Declan, that's a decision he's going to have to make himself, and the same with Harry. It's up to the individuals to sort out their situations.

Declan Rice is 'still deliberating' on whether to switch his allegiance to England

"Our situation is to concentrate on working hard in training and trying to win the games. It's simple."

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Randolph added: "He (Rice) is a young player, it's down to him to decide and do what's best for him.

"We're obviously in here now and we've got a game on Thursday, so there's not really much time to be worrying about that stuff, it will take care of itself whenever it does. We have to concentrate on being here and the games coming up."

Watch the Nations League live on Sky and get two football channels for one great price. Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football in HD - now £18 a month.