WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Watch all 14 goals and the best action from Saturday's Premier League games

Last Updated: 25/08/18 11:17pm
5:07
Premier League Saturday Round-up
Premier League Saturday Round-up

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, including wins for Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from Saturday's six games...

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

Mohamed Salah's 23rd-minute strike proved to be the difference as Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brighton at Anfield.
2:55
Wolves 1-1 Manchester City

Wolves impressed as they earned a 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday at Molineux.
2:57
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

Unai Emery got his first win as Arsenal manager as the Gunners beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.
2:47
Bournemouth 2-2 Everton

Bournemouth came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Everton at the Vitality, with both sides maintaining their unbeaten starts to the season despite being reduced to 10 men.
2:54
Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff

Jonathan Hogg was sent off after an off-the-ball tussle with Harry Arter as Huddersfield and Cardiff played out a 0-0 draw at the John Smith's Stadium.
2:57
Southampton 1-2 Leicester

Harry Maguire was the hero as his stoppage-time strike earned Leicester a 2-1 victory over 10-man Southampton at St Mary's.
2:57
