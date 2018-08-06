Swansea set to improve bid for Brentford's Ryan Woods

Swansea saw an offer for Ryan Woods rejected last week

Swansea are expected to return with a second offer for Ryan Woods, who is valued at £7m by Brentford, according to Sky sources.

The Swans saw a £6m offer knocked back for the midfielder last week and Sky Sports News understands the Bees will not sell for less than his valuation.

Bees boss Dean Smith admitted Woods was left out of their opening-day victory over Rotherham because he was 'distracted' by the uncertainty over his future.

The 24-year-old Woods is keen to join Swansea, according to a source close to the deal, but his move may be dependent on Sam Clucas leaving the Liberty Stadium.

Earlier on Monday, SSN reported that Clucas' potential £8m move to Burnley had collapsed over personal terms.

However, sources have told Sky Sports News that there are other Premier League clubs interested in a deal for Clucas.

