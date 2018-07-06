Zlatan Ibrahimovic tips Sweden for World Cup glory

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retired from international football in 2016

Former Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he thinks Sweden can win the World Cup if they can handle the pressure.

The 36-year-old retired from international football after Euro 2016 but remains Sweden' record goalscorer with 62 goals in total.

Ibrahimovic scored four goals the last time the two sides met which saw the Swedes emerge as the 4-2 winners in an international friendly, but the LA Galaxy star feels the stakes are now getting higher in the knockout stage for his national team.

1:28 Former Sweden captain Ibrahimovic has been far from impressed with his country's media coverage during the World Cup Former Sweden captain Ibrahimovic has been far from impressed with his country's media coverage during the World Cup

He added: "Now it's not just about how good you are. Now there are a lot of emotions in the picture because it's about quarter-finals.

"The team that can handle their feelings best will have an advantage. Yes, I think Sweden can become world champion, just like I said before the World Cup started.

"They beat Mexico, which was strong, and then they defeated Switzerland as well. So they have had success, as nobody thought they would."

Sweden's players celebrate during their 1-0 win over Switzerland in the round of 16

England, however, beat Sweden at Euro 2012 3-2 in a group stage match but Ibrahmovic says the squad need to stay focused on the game ahead.

"Now it's about England on Saturday and we are all there with our full support behind them. All the Swedes in the world are proud of our national team and they will continue to be proud, regardless of how it goes.

"I'm Swedish and I believe in Sweden against England."