Transfer news: Scottish Premiership summer transfer window 2025 | Every club's ins and outs confirmed

Full details of every move across the Scottish Premiership during the 2025 summer transfer window.
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs.
Fees include potential add-ons.
Aberdeen transfers
IN
Nick Suman - Cove Rangers, free
OUT
Jack MacKenzie - Plymouth, free
Ross Doohan - Released
Tom Richie - Released
Jamie McGrath - Hibernian
Blair McKenzie - Released
Evan Towler - Released
Victor Enem - Released
Fraser Mackie - Released
Kevin Nisbet - Millwall, end of loan
Oday Dabbagh - Charleroi, end of loan
Jeppe Okkels - Preston North End
Alfie Dorrington - Tottenham Hotspur
Celtic transfers
IN
None
OUT
Scott Bain - Released
Dundee transfers
IN
None
OUT
Lyall Cameron - Released
Jordan McGhee - Motherwell, free
Seb Palmer-Houlden - Bristol City, end of loan
Oluwaseun Adewumi - Burnley, end of loan
Ziyad Larkeche - QPR, end of loan
Dundee United transfers
IN
None
OUT
Declan Gallagher - Released
Louis Moult - Released
Ross Docherty - Released
David Babunski - Released
Allan Campbell - Released
Sam Dalby - Wrexham, end of loan
Jack Walton - Luton Town, end of loan
Falkirk transfers
IN
None
OUT
Jordan Allan - Released
Ross Munro - Released
Logan Sinclair - Released
Scott Honeyman - Released
Luke Graham - Dundee, end of loan
Miller Thomson - Dundee United, end of loan
Darragh O'Connor - York City, end of loan
Eamonn Brophy - Ross County, end of loan
Hearts transfers
IN
Elton Kabangu - Union Saint-Gilloise, undisclosed
Alexandros Kyziridis - MFK Zemplin Michalovce, free
Christian Borchgrevink - Vålerenga, undisclosed
Oisin McEntee - Walsall, free
OUT
None
Hibernian transfers
IN
Jamie McGrath - Aberdeen, free
OUT
Dwight Gayle - Retired
Max Boruc - Released
Nohan Kenneh - Released
Josef Bursik - Brugge, end of loan
Hyeokkyu Kwon - Celtic, end of loan
Mykola Kuharevich - Swansea City, end of loan
Nectar Triantis - Sunderland, end of loan
Kilmarnock transfers
IN
None
OUT
Bobby Wales - Plymouth, undisclosed
Livingston transfers
IN
None
OUT
None
Motherwell transfers
IN
Lukas Fadinger - Rheindoft Altach, free
Jordan McGhee - Dundee, free
OUT
Shane Blaney - Released
Ross Callachan - Released
Mark Ferrie - Released
Archie Mair - Norwich City, end of loan
Ellery Balcombe - Brentford, end of loan
Marvin Kaleta - Wolves, end of loan
Kai Andrews - Coventry City, end of loan
Tony Watt - Dundee United, end of loan
Luke Plange - Crystal Palace, end of loan
Will Dickson - Man City, end of loan
Luke Armstrong - Carlisle United, end of loan
Jack Vale - Blackburn Rovers, end of loan
Jair Tavares - Hibernian, end of loan
Rangers transfers
IN
None
OUT
Ianis Hagi - Released
Leon Balogun - Released
Tom Lawrence - Released
Vaclav Cerny - Wolfsburg, end of loan
Rafael Fernandes - Lille, end of loan
Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Feyenoord, end of loan
St Mirren transfers
IN
Roland Idowu - Shrewsbury, loan to permanent
OUT
Dennis Adeniran - Released
Caolan Boyd-Munce - Released
Elvis Bwomono - Released
Owen Foster - Released
Gallagher Lennon - Released
Richard Taylor - Released
Zach Hemming - Middlesbrough, end of loan
Ryan Alebiosu - Kortrijk, end of loan
