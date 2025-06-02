Transfer news: Scottish Premiership summer transfer window 2025 | Every club's ins and outs confirmed

Full details of every move across the Scottish Premiership during the 2025 summer transfer window.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs.

Fees include potential add-ons.

IN

Nick Suman - Cove Rangers, free

OUT

Jack MacKenzie - Plymouth, free

Ross Doohan - Released

Tom Richie - Released

Jamie McGrath - Hibernian

Blair McKenzie - Released

Evan Towler - Released

Victor Enem - Released

Fraser Mackie - Released

Kevin Nisbet - Millwall, end of loan

Oday Dabbagh - Charleroi, end of loan

Jeppe Okkels - Preston North End

Alfie Dorrington - Tottenham Hotspur

IN

None

OUT

Scott Bain - Released

IN

None

OUT

Lyall Cameron - Released

Jordan McGhee - Motherwell, free

Seb Palmer-Houlden - Bristol City, end of loan

Oluwaseun Adewumi - Burnley, end of loan

Ziyad Larkeche - QPR, end of loan

IN

None

OUT

Declan Gallagher - Released

Louis Moult - Released

Ross Docherty - Released

David Babunski - Released

Allan Campbell - Released

Sam Dalby - Wrexham, end of loan

Jack Walton - Luton Town, end of loan

IN

None

OUT

Jordan Allan - Released

Ross Munro - Released

Logan Sinclair - Released

Scott Honeyman - Released

Luke Graham - Dundee, end of loan

Miller Thomson - Dundee United, end of loan

Darragh O'Connor - York City, end of loan

Eamonn Brophy - Ross County, end of loan

IN

Elton Kabangu - Union Saint-Gilloise, undisclosed

Alexandros Kyziridis - MFK Zemplin Michalovce, free

Christian Borchgrevink - Vålerenga, undisclosed

Oisin McEntee - Walsall, free

OUT

None

IN

Jamie McGrath - Aberdeen, free

OUT

Dwight Gayle - Retired

Max Boruc - Released

Nohan Kenneh - Released

Josef Bursik - Brugge, end of loan

Hyeokkyu Kwon - Celtic, end of loan

Mykola Kuharevich - Swansea City, end of loan

Nectar Triantis - Sunderland, end of loan

IN

None

OUT

Bobby Wales - Plymouth, undisclosed

IN

None

OUT

None

IN

Lukas Fadinger - Rheindoft Altach, free

Jordan McGhee - Dundee, free

OUT

Shane Blaney - Released

Ross Callachan - Released

Mark Ferrie - Released

Archie Mair - Norwich City, end of loan

Ellery Balcombe - Brentford, end of loan

Marvin Kaleta - Wolves, end of loan

Kai Andrews - Coventry City, end of loan

Tony Watt - Dundee United, end of loan

Luke Plange - Crystal Palace, end of loan

Will Dickson - Man City, end of loan

Luke Armstrong - Carlisle United, end of loan

Jack Vale - Blackburn Rovers, end of loan

Jair Tavares - Hibernian, end of loan

IN

None

OUT

Ianis Hagi - Released

Leon Balogun - Released

Tom Lawrence - Released

Vaclav Cerny - Wolfsburg, end of loan

Rafael Fernandes - Lille, end of loan

Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Feyenoord, end of loan

IN

Roland Idowu - Shrewsbury, loan to permanent

OUT

Dennis Adeniran - Released

Caolan Boyd-Munce - Released

Elvis Bwomono - Released

Owen Foster - Released

Gallagher Lennon - Released

Richard Taylor - Released

Zach Hemming - Middlesbrough, end of loan

Ryan Alebiosu - Kortrijk, end of loan

