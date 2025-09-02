Kelechi Iheanacho joins Celtic: Brendan Rodgers finally gets striking reinforcements 24 hours after window shuts

Celtic finally have their new striker with the arrival of former Sevilla forward Kelechi Iheanacho, more than 24 hours after the Scottish transfer deadline.

Iheanacho had been in talks to join Brendan Rodgers' side on Monday evening following his release by Sevilla earlier that day, but they were not completed in time to beat the clock and the 28-year-old had to wait until 11.06pm on Tuesday night for his transfer to be announced.

Celtic had already looked to add Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg to their ranks, only to be gazumped by Ajax at the last moment, before Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana rejected a loan move.

It left the Scottish Premiership champions short of numbers in attack after letting Adam Idah join Swansea for £7m before a replacement had been found.

The Hoops did manage one Deadline Day arrival, completing the £5.2m signing of Hammarby IF winger Sebastian Tounekti, before getting Iheanacho's move over the line a day later.

The move reunites the Nigeria forward with Brendan Rodgers, who as Leicester manager oversaw the best scoring season of his career when he netted 12 Premier League goals in 2020/21.

Image: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be reunited with Iheanacho after their time together at Leicester City

Rodgers said: "I know Kelechi so well and what he can bring to the team. He is such a talented player, with great ability, athleticism and work-rate.

"I am sure he will love being at Celtic and I believe our fans will love what he brings. He has great experience and he is right in his peak years so he can be a great signing for us. I am sure he will make a big contribution to the team."