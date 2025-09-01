Sebastian Tounekti: Celtic complete signing of winger from Hammarby IF for £5.2m on disappointing Deadline Day

Celtic have completed the Deadline Day signing of winger Sebastian Tounekti from Hammarby IF on a five-year deal.

The Scottish champions had two bids rejected before their £5.2m offer was accepted.

Tounekti has scored two goals in 25 appearances for the Swedish side since joining from Norwegian club Haugesund in February.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 23-year-old, who was born in Norway but plays for Tunisia, is predominantly a left winger but can play on the right.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: "I'm really happy that Sebastian has joined the club and I am sure he will be a really exciting addition to our squad.

"He will give us that real added attacking intent and I am sure he can make a big difference to us.

"He is a quick, clever winger who can operate on both sides, creating opportunities for himself and others. Myself and our coaches are really looking forward to working with Sebastian."

What else happened at Celtic on deadline day?

Image: Kasper Dolberg was a top Celtic target

Celtic went into Deadline Day hoping to sign two wingers and two strikers.

They were close to agreeing a deal for Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg, but Ajax hijacked that bid with the Hoops accepting defeat.

Chelsea's David Datro Fofana turned down a loan approach in favour of a deal with Charlton.

They are in talks with Kelechi Iheanacho who is a free agent after being released by Sevilla and can sign anytime, although the Europa League deadline is Tuesday at 11pm.

Hyunjun Yang travelled to Birmingham to prepare for his proposed £3m move, but that collapsed with City running out of patience and signing ex-Hoops player Patrick Roberts from Sunderland instead.

Image: Adam Idah left Cetic on deadline day to join Swansea

That resulted in Celtic pulling out of an agreed loan deal for Burnley's Manuel Benson.

Striker Adam Idah completed a £7m move to Swansea City, and Motherwell signed centre-back Stephen Welsh on a season-long loan.

Image: Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games this season

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports