Rangers 0-0 Celtic: Forgettable Old Firm after turbulent week as first meeting of season ends in goalless draw

A disappointing week for Glasgow’s big two was compounded as Rangers and Celtic played out a forgettable goalless draw in the first Old Firm game of the new season at Ibrox.

After humiliating midweek Champions League exits, neither side could respond, with Russell Martin still searching for his first league victory as Rangers head coach and Brendan Rodgers now winless in four consecutive derbies for Celtic.

Perhaps avoiding defeat has bought the under-fire Martin some time, but his team never looked like a goal threat on the day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the first Old Firm derby of the season, Chris Sutton and the rest of the Sky Sports panel go head-to-head over Celtic's transfer policy

A first half bereft of quality yielded no chances, flashpoints, or even any shots on target as John Souttar's disallowed header was the only notable action of the opening 45 minutes.

Reo Hatate eventually registered the first attempt on goal on the hour mark, but no clear chances followed.

A dark week for Scottish football in which four sides failed to progress from crucial European qualifiers just got even darker.

Based on these two teams being the best the country has to offer, Scottish football may struggle to compete in Europe this season.

Old Firm fails to match hype

Image: Rangers vs Celtic

There was the strangest atmosphere inside Ibrox where Gers chairman Andrew Cavanagh and representatives of the club's new US-based owners 49ers Enterprises, including vice-chairman Paraag Marathe, were in the directors' box and the whole party could not have been impressed.

Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski - signed from La Liga side Girona on Saturday - was handed his Rangers debut as club captain James Tavernier returned at right-back, with places for midfielders Mohamed Diomande and Connor Barron and attacker Mikey Moore.

Image: Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh (R) was watching at Ibrox with vice-chairman Paraag Marathe

As widely expected, fan favourite and arguably Rangers' best player last season, Nicolas Raskin, was absent amid speculation about his future.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha, the 24-year-old Belgian winger signed from Royal Antwerp, was handed his Celtic debut, while 27-year-old Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi, who joined this week from Boca Juniors on a season-long loan, was on the bench. Swansea target Adam Idah was missing from the squad as he nears a move to Swansea City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bojan Miovski went down in the box following contact with Liam Scales but Rangers were denied a penalty in the early stages

In the seventh minute, there was a Rangers penalty claim when Miovski and Celtic defender Liam Scales clashed inside the Hoops box but referee Don Robertson was having none of it.

Chants for Raskin rang round the blue-covered sections of the stadium before the half-hour mark as a poor first half unfolded.

And the cheers that followed Souttar heading in a free-kick from skipper James Tavernier soon ended when VAR confirmed an offside.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player John Souttar's goal for Rangers was ruled out for offside in their Scottish Premiership clash with Celtic at Ibrox

There was little improvement at the start of the second half, with Rangers still playing more direct football than previously this season.

In the 53rd minute Gers winger Djeidi Gassama left Parkhead defender Kieran Tierney trailing the right flank but his cross was snuffed out, ending in the hands of Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Gers keeper Jack Butland made his first real save on the hour mark and it was a comfortable one from Reo Hatate's long-distance drive before he kept out an overhead kick from Tierney.

Image: Celtic's Marcelo Saracchi came on for his debut

In the 65th minute James Forrest and Shin Yamada replaced Arne Engels and Balikwisha, with Tierney off for Sarrachi.

Cyriel Dessers and Oliver Antman came on for Miovski and Moore, then Nedim Bajrami took over from Thelo Aasgaard, as Martin looked to re-energise his flagging side.

But the match ended goalless, with neither side deserving the win.

Martin: I loved the fight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Russell Martin says he was proud of his side's spirit and performance

Rangers head coach Russell Martin speaking to Sky Sports:

"I'm disappointed we didn't win because I thought the guys were great. I was really proud of them.

"The performance, the desire, the fight - everything we were questioned about in midweek. After a difficult midweek, the response in that sense was amazing.

"If we can then show a little bit more composure at times and make the most of that. But I loved the fight, especially from some players who haven't played as much recently.

"I felt like they showed hunger and we kept a clean sheet. It was an important performance after midweek.

"There's a lot we can improve on with the ball, but in the circumstances and how the game was this week and how important it was for everyone, I'm proud of them.

"After midweek, the one thing we really had to focus on was defending properly and being way more aggressive against the ball, taking the ball and following the runners so I was pleased with the guys with that stuff."

Rodgers looking for more 'creativity and speed'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he expects to be busy in the transfer market ahead of the window closing on Monday night

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers on Sky Sports:

"A positive for us is we didn't concede. Since the start of the season, we've been difficult to beat and that's always what you want in a team.

"Ibrox is always a tough place to come so to not concede a shot on goal is really good.

"My overall feeling is the game was of low quality. We only had a couple of shots on target, they didn't have any. It wouldn't have been a great watch.

"Looking at ourselves, we need to be much more creative and find ways to be that.

"I look back to 12 months ago and we were really fast and dynamic and I hope in the next 24 hours we can get the support to the squad that can give us the opportunity to give us that again.

"It's not disrespectful to the guys here because they need it. Any teams need that.

"We have a lot of work to do but we need the competition in the squad and creativity to take the game to the level we want to.

"It's clearly the plan to be. We want to pad out the squad with more quality, more speed and more creativity. Hopefully we can do that.

"There's a number of areas we need to freshen up."

What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?