Celtic transfers: What now for Brendan Rodgers and the Premiership champions after 'wild and inexplicable' window?

Having failed to reach the Champions League and calls for the board to go, you would have expected a strong transfer window to ease some tension at Celtic. Instead, things have got worse.

The Hoops supporters are left wondering how they have ended the transfer window weaker and another striker down, despite being unable to score against Kairat Almaty and Old Firm rivals Rangers.

They chanted 'sack the board' after a goalless first leg of their Champions League play-off in Glasgow last month, with the unrest only growing as they failed to qualify for Europe's elite competition, before playing out a forgettable 0-0 against Rangers at Ibrox.

Image: Sebastian Tounekti joined Celtic from Hammarby in a £5.2m deal on deadline day

Celtic did add one player on Transfer Deadline Day - winger Sebastian Tounekti joined from Hammarby at the last minute for £5.2m, with manager Brendan Rodgers expecting the Tunisia international to "make a big difference".

But does the manager believe that will be enough this season? With £100m in the bank, why was more of that not invested in the team? Do they think they have enough already in the building for European football while continuing their domestic dominance?

Here, we try to tackle those questions and more after a forgetful window for the Celtic fans...

What happened at Celtic on Deadline Day?

Image: Kasper Dolberg decided he would rather move to Ajax than Celtic

The Hoops support held onto the faint hope of some Deadline Day drama, but things just went from bad to worse.

Celtic made Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg their number one target, and it looked like they could land him in a £8.5m deal before he decided a return to Ajax was his preferred option.

They then tried to get Chelsea's David Datro Fofana - but he turned the club down and agreed a deal with Charlton, although it was not completed in time.

Meanwhile, Adam Idah had passed a medical at Swansea City, but Rodgers was adamant his preferred forward would not be leaving without a replacement lined up. Did the Parkhead board share his sentiment?

Image: Adam Idah (R) left Celtic on deadline day while Hyun-Jun Yang's exit collapsed

Well, with less than five hours of the window remaining and those failed attempts to sign a striker, Idah's £7m exit was announced by the club.

Hyunjun Yang's departure to Birmingham then collapsed, as the Blues instead signed former Celtic player Patrick Roberts.

It meant that the only arrival before the window shut was Tounekti, however, they are in talks with Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho who is a free agent after being released by Sevilla, and can sign any time.

Sutton: Celtic are weaker now

After Kyogo Furuhashi left in the previous window, Jota picked up a long-term injury, Nicolas Kuhn was next out the door in July, and now Idah has left too.

It left Rodgers frustrated and he told Sky Sports: "We have gaps in the squad that are very clear.

"I have to convince the board to really push to get the players in that we really need. Hopefully, we can get the players in by the end of the transfer window."

All in, Celtic wanted two strikers and two wingers before the transfer window shut. However, in Tounekti, just one of those gaps was filled.

The fans are frustrated, no doubt the manager will be too, as is Sky Sports' Chris Sutton, who said: "The most remarkable window of all time, and Celtic have come out of it weaker.

"At least Celtic are doing everything they can for there to be a title race this season."

Do Celtic face a title race after domination?

Celtic are six points clear of Rangers after just four games. However, their rivals have strengthened this summer, making their most expensive signing in 25 years on Deadline Day.

Then you have Hearts, backed by Brighton owner Tony Bloom, who are targeting at least second spot. As it stands, they're level on points with the champions at the top of the table.

Rodgers wanted attacking options, especially after Celtic failed to score in their last 210 minutes of competitive football.

However, despite having £100m in the bank, half of those who arrived were free transfers or loan deals. The fans wanted more and fear that lack of spending could cause issues.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Tino Callaghan from the Celtic Exchange podcast said: "It is absolutely wild, inexplicable how it's come to this.

"It's certainly frustrating from a fan point of view. It also seriously undermines Brendan Rodgers. He said in his many words just in the last couple of days, Adam Idah won't be going unless I get a replacement.

"We haven't got a replacement and there may be this out-of-contract signing of Kelechi Iheanacho which in itself is pretty embarrassing.

"The club, whether that's Dermot Desmond [majority shareholder] or Michael Nicholson [chief executive] or the board, they're certainly letting the manager down and absolutely letting the fans down.

"Celtic are doing their level best to make a title race where there wasn't one before and I know people on the outside looking in will say you're top of the table, you're cruising there and things are fine. Things are not fine and there's a concerning pattern starting to emerge.

"Celtic signed 10 players this window, but actually, how many will have an impact on the first team? Maybe Kieran Tierney and that's a concern."

Is Rodgers' position now 'untenable'?

Rodgers insisted there is "absolutely no chance" he would quit Celtic before the end of his contract.

The manager is in the final year of his current three-year deal and has already held discussions with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond about his future.

There was fan outrage when he decided to leave mid-season for Leicester City in 2019, with the club challenging for another domestic Treble.

However, if he were to walk again, some feel there would likely be more acceptance from the supporters after the board's perceived failure to back the man they reappointed in 2023.

"He [Brendan Rodgers] did speak about the fact that he doesn't maintain, he wants to improve, he wants to progress," said Paul John Dykes, from a Celtic State of Mind podcast.

"Some at Celtic seem to lack that ambition and that vision. They just want to be the top dogs in Glasgow and that's not enough for Brendan Rodgers, it's not enough for a lot of the fans as well.

"We want to push in Europe, we want to push on and only six months ago we did very well on the European stage but we haven't built on that. We're talking about Brendan staying till the end of the season. I wonder how he's feeling this morning after last night."

Image: Rodgers (L) wanted CEO Michael Nicholson (C) and non-executive chariman Peter Lawwell (R) to back him in the window

Callaghan added: "I think it almost leaves him in an untenable position. Were we to hear in the coming days that he's walked, you couldn't blame him.

"The other side of it is who walks from a £3m a year job? It's not something you would expect to see but if Dermot Desmond and the board decide that Brendan's not their guy, then have the conversation, find mutual agreement and move on and let us all move on.

"At the moment, what we've got is this uneasy truce between all parties and we're getting what we've seen in the last couple of days."

Who did Celtic sign this summer?

Image: Benjamin Nygren (R) joined Celtic this summer with Kieran Tierney returning

Kieran Tierney's return to Parkhead from Arsenal was the first confirmed summer transfer, after the defender agreed a pre-contract with his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ross Doohan is also back at the Hoops on a three-year deal after leaving Aberdeen.

Celtic then added Benjamin Nygren from FC Nordsjaelland in a deal worth around £2m, with the winger signing a five-year deal.

Defender Hayato Inamura has joined from Albirex Niigata, while Shin Yamada has moved from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale - both on four-year deals.

Man City's Jahmai Simpson-Pusey agreed a season-long loan to Glasgow, with the club also securing the signing of teenage forward Callum Osmand on a free from Fulham, who is thought to be one for the future.

Winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha joined from Royal Antwerp for £5m, and they secured left-back Marcelo Saracchi on loan from Boca Juniors.

Finally, Sebastian Tounekti moved on a five-year deal from Hammarby for £5.2m on Deadline Day.