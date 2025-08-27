Michel-Ange Balikwisha transfer news: Celtic sign winger from Royal Antwerp on five-year deal worth £5m

Celtic have completed the signing of winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp on a five-year deal.

The Scottish champions agreed a deal worth up to £5m for the 24-year-old, who becomes Brendan Rodgers' eighth summer signing.

Balikwisha made 145 appearances for the Belgian side and scored his 30th goal for the club against Leuven earlier this month.

The Belgium youth international, who moved to Antwerp from Standard Liege for £4m in 2021, is a right-footed winger who plays on the left.

His addition frees up Daizen Maeda to play through the middle, where he impressed following Kyogo Furuhashi's departure last season, although Celtic could still add a new striker before the transfer deadline on September 1.

More to follow...

Who else have Celtic signed this summer?

Image: Kieran Tierney was Celtic's first summer signing

Kieran Tierney's return to Parkhead was the first confirmed summer transfer, after the defender agreed a pre-contract with his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ross Doohan is also back at the Hoops on a three-year deal after leaving Aberdeen.

Celtic then added Benjamin Nygren from FC Nordsjaelland in a deal worth around £2m, with the winger signing a five-year deal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Winger Benjamin Nygren got his first Celtic goal against Aberdeen after joining in the summer

Defender Hayato Inamura has joined from Albirex Niigata, while Shin Yamada has moved from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale - both on four-year deals.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey agreed a season-long loan from Manchester City, with the club also securing the signing of teenage forward Callum Osmand on a free from Fulham.