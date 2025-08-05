Jahmai Simpson-Pusey: Celtic sign Manchester City centre-back on season-long loan

Celtic have signed centre-back Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old, who made six senior appearances for City last term, becomes Brendan Rodgers' seventh summer signing.

Simpson-Pusey, an England under-18 international, captained City to victory in the 2024 FA Youth Cup final and was brought into the first-team fold by manager Pep Guardiola last season when injuries hit his senior players.

Image: Simpson-Pusey was at Celtic's win over St Mirren

He started in the Premier League and Champions League last season, but was not involved at first-team level from January and ended the campaign leading City in Premier League 2 to a play-off final victory over Southampton.

"He's a young player that I feel can come into this environment and really support us," Rodgers told Sky Sports News.

"With the number of games that we play, we need a number of centre-halves and he's one that his profile and attributes fit how we play.

"He's got good pace, he's a good defender first and foremost, but he can also play football because at Celtic you need to be able to build the game from behind and progress the game quickly and he can do that.

"I think he'll join the rest of the squad. As I said, he's a young player, he's had some senior games, not many with Man City, but he's had some senior games.

"He's had the trust of Pep [Guardiola] to put him in and now he comes here for a year and continues that education at a massive club."

Who else have Celtic signed this summer?

Image: Kieran Tierney has returned to Celtic on a five-year deal

Kieran Tierney's return to Parkhead was the first confirmed summer transfer, after the defender agreed a pre-contract with his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ross Doohan is also back at the Hoops on a three-year deal after leaving Aberdeen.

Celtic have also signed Benjamin Nygren from FC Nordsjaelland in a deal worth around £2m, with the winger signing a five-year deal.

Twenty-three-year-old defender Hayato Inamura has joined from Albirex Niigata on a four-year deal and Shin Yamada has moved from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale on a four-year deal.

The club also secured the signing of teenage forward Callum Osmand on a free from Fulham.

Following victory over St Mirren, Celtic continue their title defence on Sunday, with their first away game at Aberdeen, live on Sky.

Their first meeting against Rangers will be at Ibrox on Sunday August 31 at 12pm - live on Sky Sports.

The Hoops start 2026 by hosting their Old Firm rivals on January 3, also live on Sky, before another trip to Govan on February 28 for their final meeting before the split.

There are no Boxing Day fixtures scheduled this season, with Celtic away to Livingston on Saturday, December 27.

Celtic's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 against St Mirren, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.