Celtic 1-0 St Mirren: Luke McCowan scores late winner after Brendan Rodgers' Hoops hit woodwork four times

Celtic started their Scottish Premiership title defence with a narrow 1-0 win over St Mirren, after hitting the woodwork four times at Celtic Park.

It means the reigning champions have won their opening league fixture in 17 of the last 18 seasons.

Brendan Rodgers' frustrated side thought they had finally make the breakthrough with 20 minutes to play, through captain Callum McGregor's devastating finish, but the strike was ruled out for handball after a swift VAR review.

But less than 10 minutes after his introduction, Luke McCowan hit a shot that took a big deflection before nestling beyond Shamal George in the bottom right corner.

McGregor carried the Scottish Premiership trophy out onto the pitch at Celtic Park - following Celtic's fourth straight triumph - before club legend Paul McStay hoisted the title flag to a rapturous ovation.

Image: Celtic captain Callum McGregor carried the Scottish Premiership trophy onto the pitch before kick-off

Image: Celtic legend Paul McStay then unfurled the title winners' flag

The Hoops had put 11 past St Mirren across the first three meetings last term, and won by three goals on each occasion, but they had been held to a 1-1 draw on the very final day - and were almost similarly frustrated on the first day of 2025/26.

Daizen Maeda spurned a golden chance after 18 minutes, when he rounded George and opted to square with the goal gaping, but did not find a team-mate waiting to convert.

And it was not until the final kick of the first half they threatened meaningfully again, when debutant Benjamin Nygren met Maeda's pull-back, which George expertly tipped onto the crossbar.

Just before the hour, Reo Hatate's shot hit the post, then George, then the post again - and around 10 minutes later, McGregor buried a shot, only for a VAR review to chalk it off after the ball was adjudged to have hit his left arm before he struck it.

Image: Luke McCowan hit Celtic's winner after 88 minutes

When Adam Idah thundered a shot off the right-hand upright shortly afterwards, it really did seem as though it was not going to be Celtic's day - until McCowan came to the rescue with three minutes of the 90 to play.

Boyd: Celtic always find a way to win

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:

"Celtic won the game but that performance was way off where it needs to be.

"McCowan does it so often, coming on and making a difference.

"That's why Celtic have been so dominant in Scottish football for so long - even when they're not at their best, they find a way to win."