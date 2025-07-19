Shin Yamada transfer: Celtic sign Japan striker from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale on four-year deal

Celtic have signed striker Shin Yamada from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale on a four-year deal.

The Scottish champions have paid around £1.5m for the Japan international as he becomes Brendan Rodgers' fifth summer signing.

The 25-year-old was prolific for Frontale in 2024 scoring 19 goals, but has managed to find the net just twice this year.

He made his international debut earlier this month, coming off the bench in Japan's 6-1 win over Hong Kong at the East Asia Cup.

Yamada said his goodbyes to Frontale fans after their cup match against SC Sagamihara on Wednesday.

Celtic manager Rodgers said: "He is a strong player who can score goals and create goals for others and I think he is someone who can definitely add an important dimension to our forward line.

"I know he is really keen to make his mark here in European football and deliver for Celtic and I think he is someone who has the power, athleticism and intensity in his play to do really well for us."

Yamada added: "I have already watched my countrymen like Daizen [Maeda], Reo [Hatate] and Kyogo [Furuhashi] do so well at Celtic and I will aim to have the same impact.

"I am my own player, though, and I am ready to face all my own challenges directly."

Who else have Celtic signed this summer?

Image: Kieran Tierney has returned to Celtic on a five-year deal

Kieran Tierney's return to Parkhead was the first confirmed summer transfer, after the defender agreed a pre-contract with his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ross Doohan is also back at the Hoops on a three-year deal after leaving Aberdeen.

Celtic have also signed Benjamin Nygren from FC Nordsjaelland in a deal worth around £2m, with the winger signing a five-year deal.

Twenty-three-year-old defender Hayato Inamura has joined from Albirex Niigata on a four-year deal and have also secured the signing of teenage forward Callum Osmand on a free from Fulham.

Celtic begin their latest title defence at home to St Mirren on the opening weekend of the new Scottish Premiership season on Sunday August 3, live on Sky Sports.

Brendan Rodgers' champions will kick off in front of the Sky cameras at 4.30pm, with their first away game at Aberdeen on August 10 also live on Sky.

Their first meeting against Rangers will be at Ibrox on Sunday August 31 at 12pm - live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says he welcomes more competition in the Scottish Premiership

The Hoops start 2026 by hosting their Old Firm rivals on January 3, also live on Sky, before another trip to Govan on February 28 for their final meeting before the split.

There are no Boxing Day fixtures scheduled this season, with Celtic away to Livingston on Saturday, December 27.

Celtic's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 against St Mirren, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.