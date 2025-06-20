Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen & more live on the opening weekend

The 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season will begin with four games live on Sky Sports on the opening weekend.

With the new campaign commencing on Saturday August 2 when Stuart Kettlewell's Kilmarnock host newly-promoted Livingston at 3pm, Sky Sports will then deliver live coverage of Russell Martin's first league match in charge of Rangers when the Gers take on Motherwell, in a 5.30pm kick-off.

That Saturday night clash will then be followed by a double-header of action live on Sky Sports on Sunday, with Falkirk marking their return to the top-flight after 15 years at home to Dundee United at 2pm, before champions Celtic get their title defence under way at Parkhead against St Mirren at 4.30pm in a repeat of their final league game of last season.

In between those fixtures on Sunday, Steven Pressley's Dundee take on Hibernian at 3pm, and the opening round of fixtures ends on Monday night as new Hearts head coach Derek McInnes takes on his former club Aberdeen at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

When are the derby clashes?

Image: Rangers were unbeaten in the last three Old Firm's last season, winning two, but finished 17 points behind Celtic

Celtic and Rangers fans only need to wait until August 31 for the first Old Firm clash of the season, which takes place live on Sky Sports from Ibrox.

The sides will meet again at Celtic Park on January 3 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Ibrox on February 28.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place on October 4 as Hearts host Hibernian.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Iredale's winner for Hibernian against Hearts was the Sky Sports Scottish Premiership Goal of the Season

David Gray's Hibs - who finished third last season - are then at home against their rivals on December 27, live on Sky Sports, before the sides meet once again on February 11 at Tynecastle Park.

The first Dundee derby of the season is on August 30 as Dundee United head to Dens Park as new Dundee boss Steven Pressley takes on his old club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Dundee head coach Steven Pressley is looking forward to his first derby in the dugout against his former club Dundee United

It's over to Tannadice Park on January 3 before the last scheduled meeting takes place on March 14 at Dens Park.

Why some games could be postponed

Image: Celtic and Aberdeen will face a European play-off fixture over two legs in August

While there is a full fixture card on August 23, a number of matches could be postponed due to a new policy introduced by the SPFL for the new season.

The rule change allows any Scottish Premiership club in a European play-off tie to reschedule their league match that falls between the first and second legs.

Celtic will be in Champions League action, while Aberdeen face a Europa League play-off that week - meaning their games against Livingston and Dundee United, respectively, could be moved.

Should Rangers, Hibernian and Dundee United progress to the play-offs in their respective competitions, their games may also be rescheduled.

What else is there to look out for?

There are no matches scheduled for Boxing Day, with clubs instead in action on December 20, then December 27.

Once again, there is no winter break this season, with clubs in action on December 30 and January 3 around New Year.

The final pre-split fixtures take place on April 11 with Aberdeen at home to Hibs, Celtic facing St Mirren in a repeat of their opening fixture, Livingston are at Dundee United, Falkirk welcome Rangers, Hearts take on Motherwell and Kilmarnock play Dundee.

Action resumes on April 25 with the first post-split matches, while the regular season concludes on the weekend of May 16/17.

Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports

There will be up to 60 Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports next season, starting with a bumper weekend at the start of the new campaign.

Sky Sports will broadcast live from each top-flight ground on up to five occasions, plus bring you the Premiership play-off final.

Fans can also enjoy rolling editorial coverage of the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports News.

Elsewhere, you'll find the latest news, features, dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips, and free highlights on the Sky Sports app and website. Plus, Sky Sports' main social media channels, including the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will bring more coverage and visibility for the league.