Kilmarnock: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Stuart Kettlewell's first league game as Kilmarnock manager is against Livingston on August 2; Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football and four matches live on the opening weekend
Friday 20 June 2025 10:26, UK
Stewart Kettlewell's first league game as Kilmarnock boss will see them travel to newly-promoted Livingston on the opening weekend of the new season.
Stuart Kettlewell's side are unbeaten in four league matches against the Premiership play-off winners, having not lost at Almondvale since February 2023.
A busy August continues with a second away game to kick-off the season at Hibs on August 9, before Dundee are the first visitors to Rugby Park on August 23 and Kettlewell takes his side to Motherwell on August 30.
- In full: All the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
Celtic visit Rugby Park on September 13 before a trip to Rangers on October 25.
There are no games scheduled for Boxing Day but on December 27, Killie travel to St Mirren.
They end the season before the split at home to Dundee on April 11.
Kilmarnock's 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
August
2: Livingston (h) - 3pm
9: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
23: Dundee (h) - 3pm
30: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
September
13: Celtic (h) - 3pm
27: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
October
4: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
18: Heart of Midlothian (h) - 3pm
25: Rangers (a) - 3pm
29: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm
November
1: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
8: Celtic (a) - 3pm
22: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
29: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
December
3: Heart of Midlothian (a) - 7.45pm
6: Rangers (h) - 3pm
13: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
20: Falkirk (h) - 3pm
27: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
30: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm
January
3: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
10: Livingston (a) - 3pm
24: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
31: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
February
4: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm
11: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm
14: Celtic (h) - 3pm
21: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
28: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
March
14: Heart of Midlothian (h) - 3pm
21: Livingston (h) - 3pm
April
4: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
11: Dundee (h) - 3pm
*all fixtures are subject to change