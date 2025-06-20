Kilmarnock: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Stewart Kettlewell's first league game as Kilmarnock boss will see them travel to newly-promoted Livingston on the opening weekend of the new season.

Stuart Kettlewell's side are unbeaten in four league matches against the Premiership play-off winners, having not lost at Almondvale since February 2023.

A busy August continues with a second away game to kick-off the season at Hibs on August 9, before Dundee are the first visitors to Rugby Park on August 23 and Kettlewell takes his side to Motherwell on August 30.

Celtic visit Rugby Park on September 13 before a trip to Rangers on October 25.

There are no games scheduled for Boxing Day but on December 27, Killie travel to St Mirren.

They end the season before the split at home to Dundee on April 11.

Image: Stuart Kettlewell is Kilmarnock's new manager after signing a two-year deal

August

2: Livingston (h) - 3pm

9: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

23: Dundee (h) - 3pm

30: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

September

13: Celtic (h) - 3pm

27: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

October

4: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

18: Heart of Midlothian (h) - 3pm

25: Rangers (a) - 3pm

29: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm

November

1: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

8: Celtic (a) - 3pm

22: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

29: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

December

3: Heart of Midlothian (a) - 7.45pm

6: Rangers (h) - 3pm

13: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

20: Falkirk (h) - 3pm

27: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

30: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm

January

3: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

10: Livingston (a) - 3pm

24: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

31: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

February

4: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm

11: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm

14: Celtic (h) - 3pm

21: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

28: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

March

14: Heart of Midlothian (h) - 3pm

21: Livingston (h) - 3pm

April

4: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

11: Dundee (h) - 3pm

*all fixtures are subject to change