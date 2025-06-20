Livingston: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Livingston's Scottish Premiership return begins at Kilmarnock with David Martindale taking his side to Rugby Park on August 2.

Livingston's first home game back sees them host fellow promoted side Falkirk on August 9, before visiting Celtic a week later.

They round off August when Hearts visit Almondvale on August 30.

Without the traditional Boxing Day round of fixtures, Livingston host Celtic on December 27.

They round off the last round of matches before the split on April 11, with a trip to Dundee United.

Livingston beat Ross County to seal promotion back to the Scottish Premiership

August

2: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

9: Falkirk (h) - 3pm

23: Celtic (a) - 3pm

30: Heart of Midlothian (h) - 3pm

Image: Livingston are replacing their artificial pitch at the Home of the Set Fare Arena ahead of the new season

September

13: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

27: Rangers (h) - 3pm

October

4: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

18: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

25: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

29: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm

November

1: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

8: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

22: Rangers (a) - 3pm

29: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

December

3: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm

6: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

13: Dundee (h) - 3pm

20: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

27: Celtic (h) - 3pm

30: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm

Image: David Martindale guided Livingston back to the Premiership at the first time of asking

January

3: Heart of Midlothian (a) - 3pm

10: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

24: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

31: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

February

4: Falkirk (h) - 7.45pm

11: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm

14: Dundee (a) - 3pm

21: Rangers (h) - 3pm

28: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

March

14: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

21: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

April

4: Heart of Midlothian (h) - 3pm

11: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

*all fixtures are subject to change