Livingston: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
David Martindale's side face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on August 2 in their first game back in the top-flight; Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football and four matches live on the opening weekend
Friday 20 June 2025 10:26, UK
Livingston's Scottish Premiership return begins at Kilmarnock with David Martindale taking his side to Rugby Park on August 2.
Livingston's first home game back sees them host fellow promoted side Falkirk on August 9, before visiting Celtic a week later.
They round off August when Hearts visit Almondvale on August 30.
Without the traditional Boxing Day round of fixtures, Livingston host Celtic on December 27.
They round off the last round of matches before the split on April 11, with a trip to Dundee United.
Livingston's 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
August
2: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
9: Falkirk (h) - 3pm
23: Celtic (a) - 3pm
30: Heart of Midlothian (h) - 3pm
September
13: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
27: Rangers (h) - 3pm
October
4: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
18: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
25: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
29: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm
November
1: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
8: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
22: Rangers (a) - 3pm
29: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
December
3: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm
6: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
13: Dundee (h) - 3pm
20: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
27: Celtic (h) - 3pm
30: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm
January
3: Heart of Midlothian (a) - 3pm
10: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
24: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
31: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
February
4: Falkirk (h) - 7.45pm
11: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
14: Dundee (a) - 3pm
21: Rangers (h) - 3pm
28: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
March
14: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
21: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
April
4: Heart of Midlothian (h) - 3pm
11: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
*all fixtures are subject to change