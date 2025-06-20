Celtic: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Brendan Rodgers' side begin the defence of their title at home to St Mirren on August 3, live on Sky Sports; Celtic's first match against Rangers is on August 31 at Ibrox, live on Sky Sports
Friday 20 June 2025 09:03, UK
Celtic begin their latest title defence at home to St Mirren on the opening weekend of the new Scottish Premiership season on Sunday August 3, live on Sky Sports.
Brendan Rodgers' champions will kick off in front of the Sky cameras at 4.30pm, with their first away game at Aberdeen on August 10 also live on Sky.
Their first meeting against Rangers will be at Ibrox on Sunday, August 31 at 12pm - live on Sky Sports.
The Hoops start 2026 by hosting their Old Firm rivals on January 3, also live on Sky, before another trip to Govan on February 28 for their final meeting before the split.
There are no Boxing Day fixtures scheduled this season with Celtic away to Livingston on Saturday, December 27.
Celtic's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 against St Mirren, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.
What about Europe?
Celtic have a League Cup game on August 16/17 ahead of the first-leg of their Champions League play-off tie.
The Hoops are then due to face Livingston on August 23, however, they could request for that game to be postponed following a new policy that was approved this year by the SPFL, giving clubs a better chance to prepare for their UEFA play-off round qualifiers.
Celtic's potential Champions League fixtures
- Matchday 1: Sept 16-18
- Matchday 2: Sept 30/Oct 1
- Matchday 3: Oct 21/22
- Matchday 4: Nov 4/5
- Matchday 5: Nov 25/26
- Matchday 6: Dec 9/10
- Matchday 7: Jan 20/21
- Matchday 8: Jan 28
Celtic then travel to Rangers on August 31 following the second leg of their play-off tie.
Celtic's 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
August
3: St Mirren (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
10: Aberdeen (a) - 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
23: Livingston (h) - 3pm
31: Rangers (a) - 12pm, live on Sky Sports
September
13: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
27: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
October
4: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
18: Dundee (a) - 3pm
25: Hearts (a) - 3pm
29: Falkirk (h) - 7.45pm
November
1: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
8: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
22: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
29: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
December
3: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm
6: Hearts (h) - 3pm
13: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
20: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
27: Livingston (a) - 3pm
30: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
January
3: Rangers (h) - 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
10: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
24: Hearts (a) - 3pm
31: Falkirk (h) - 3pm
February
4: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
11: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm
14: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
21: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
28: Rangers (a) - 3pm
March
14: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
21: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
April
4: Dundee (a) - 3pm
11: Celtic (h) - 3pm
*all fixtures are subject to change