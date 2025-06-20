Celtic: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Celtic begin their latest title defence at home to St Mirren on the opening weekend of the new Scottish Premiership season on Sunday August 3, live on Sky Sports.

Brendan Rodgers' champions will kick off in front of the Sky cameras at 4.30pm, with their first away game at Aberdeen on August 10 also live on Sky.

Their first meeting against Rangers will be at Ibrox on Sunday, August 31 at 12pm - live on Sky Sports.

The Hoops start 2026 by hosting their Old Firm rivals on January 3, also live on Sky, before another trip to Govan on February 28 for their final meeting before the split.

There are no Boxing Day fixtures scheduled this season with Celtic away to Livingston on Saturday, December 27.

Celtic's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 against St Mirren, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.

What about Europe?

Celtic have a League Cup game on August 16/17 ahead of the first-leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

The Hoops are then due to face Livingston on August 23, however, they could request for that game to be postponed following a new policy that was approved this year by the SPFL, giving clubs a better chance to prepare for their UEFA play-off round qualifiers.

Celtic's potential Champions League fixtures Matchday 1: Sept 16-18

Matchday 2: Sept 30/Oct 1

Matchday 3: Oct 21/22

Matchday 4: Nov 4/5

Matchday 5: Nov 25/26

Matchday 6: Dec 9/10

Matchday 7: Jan 20/21

Matchday 8: Jan 28

Celtic then travel to Rangers on August 31 following the second leg of their play-off tie.

August

3: St Mirren (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

10: Aberdeen (a) - 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

23: Livingston (h) - 3pm

31: Rangers (a) - 12pm, live on Sky Sports

September

13: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

27: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

October

4: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

18: Dundee (a) - 3pm

25: Hearts (a) - 3pm

29: Falkirk (h) - 7.45pm

November

1: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

8: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

22: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

29: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

December

3: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm

6: Hearts (h) - 3pm

13: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

20: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

27: Livingston (a) - 3pm

30: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

January

3: Rangers (h) - 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

10: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

24: Hearts (a) - 3pm

31: Falkirk (h) - 3pm

February

4: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm

11: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm

14: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

21: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

28: Rangers (a) - 3pm

March

14: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

21: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

April

4: Dundee (a) - 3pm

*all fixtures are subject to change