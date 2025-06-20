Dundee United: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Dundee United will face newly-promoted Falkirk on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season, live on Sky Sports.

Jim Goodwin's side will become the Bairns' first top flight league opposition since 2010, when they were relegated, on Sunday August 3.

Should the Tangerines beat UNA Strassen, from Luxembourg's top flight, in the second qualifying round stage of the Conference League, the first leg of the third qualifying round will be four days later on August 7.

The second leg will be on August 14, with a league game at home to Hearts in between on August 9.

Should they also win that, the play-off ties are due to be played on August 21 and 28.

While Dundee Utd are due to face Aberdeen in between those on August 23 - they could request for that game to be postponed following a new policy that was approved by the SPFL, allowing clubs to better prepare for the UEFA play-off round qualifiers.

They then take on rivals Dundee at Dens Park in the first Dundee derby of the campaign on August 30 following the second leg of that play-off tie.

Six rounds of Scottish Premiership games have been scheduled for December. And although Dundee United, along with the rest of the league, have been given Boxing Day off, they will be in action on December 27 with a trip to Aberdeen.

Their final game before the split will be at home to Livingston on April 11.

All fixtures subject to change

August

3: Falkirk (a) - 2pm, Live on Sky Sports

9: Hearts (h), 3pm

23: Aberdeen (h), 3pm

30: Dundee (a), 3pm

September

13: Hibernian (a), 3pm

27: Kilmarnock (h), 3pm

October

4: Livingston (h), 3pm

18: Rangers (a), 3pm

25: St Mirren (h), 3pm

29: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

November

1: Celtic (h), 3pm

9: Hearts (a), 3pm

22: Falkirk (h), 3pm

29: Kilmarnock (a), 3pm

December

3: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm

6: St Mirren (a), 3pm

13: Motherwell (h), 3pm

20: Hibernian (h), 3pm

27: Aberdeen (a), 3pm

30: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm

January

3: Dundee (h) - 3pm

10: Celtic (a) - 3pm

24: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

31: Hearts (h) - 3pm

February

4: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm

11: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm

14: Falkirk (a), 3pm

21: Kilmarnock (h), 3pm

28: Motherwell (a), 3pm

March

14: Dundee (a) - 3pm

21: Celtic (h) - 3pm

April

4: Rangers (a) - 3pm

11: Livingston (h) - 3pm