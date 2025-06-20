Dundee United: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Jim Goodwin's Dundee United begin the new season with a trip to newly-promoted Falkirk; the first derby clash against Dundee is on August 30 at Dens Park; Sky Sports will provide live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football
Friday 20 June 2025 10:26, UK
Dundee United will face newly-promoted Falkirk on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season, live on Sky Sports.
Jim Goodwin's side will become the Bairns' first top flight league opposition since 2010, when they were relegated, on Sunday August 3.
Should the Tangerines beat UNA Strassen, from Luxembourg's top flight, in the second qualifying round stage of the Conference League, the first leg of the third qualifying round will be four days later on August 7.
The second leg will be on August 14, with a league game at home to Hearts in between on August 9.
Should they also win that, the play-off ties are due to be played on August 21 and 28.
While Dundee Utd are due to face Aberdeen in between those on August 23 - they could request for that game to be postponed following a new policy that was approved by the SPFL, allowing clubs to better prepare for the UEFA play-off round qualifiers.
They then take on rivals Dundee at Dens Park in the first Dundee derby of the campaign on August 30 following the second leg of that play-off tie.
Six rounds of Scottish Premiership games have been scheduled for December. And although Dundee United, along with the rest of the league, have been given Boxing Day off, they will be in action on December 27 with a trip to Aberdeen.
Their final game before the split will be at home to Livingston on April 11.
Dundee United's 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
All fixtures subject to change
August
3: Falkirk (a) - 2pm, Live on Sky Sports
9: Hearts (h), 3pm
23: Aberdeen (h), 3pm
30: Dundee (a), 3pm
September
13: Hibernian (a), 3pm
27: Kilmarnock (h), 3pm
October
4: Livingston (h), 3pm
18: Rangers (a), 3pm
25: St Mirren (h), 3pm
29: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
November
1: Celtic (h), 3pm
9: Hearts (a), 3pm
22: Falkirk (h), 3pm
29: Kilmarnock (a), 3pm
December
3: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm
6: St Mirren (a), 3pm
13: Motherwell (h), 3pm
20: Hibernian (h), 3pm
27: Aberdeen (a), 3pm
30: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm
January
3: Dundee (h) - 3pm
10: Celtic (a) - 3pm
24: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
31: Hearts (h) - 3pm
February
4: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm
11: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm
14: Falkirk (a), 3pm
21: Kilmarnock (h), 3pm
28: Motherwell (a), 3pm
March
14: Dundee (a) - 3pm
21: Celtic (h) - 3pm
April
4: Rangers (a) - 3pm
11: Livingston (h) - 3pm