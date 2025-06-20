Falkirk: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
John McGlynn's Falkirk begin the new season at home to Dundee United, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday August 3; Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football and four matches live on the opening weekend
Friday 20 June 2025
Falkirk will mark their return to the Scottish Premiership with a home game against Dundee United on Sunday August 3, live on Sky Sports.
John McGlynn's side won the Championship title on the final day of last season to secure a spot in the top-flight for the first time in 15 years.
They head to face the other newly promoted side, Livingston, before a tough end to the opening month with Hibernian at home, then Aberdeen away.
Falkirk's first meeting against the Old Firm comes on October 4 as they host Russell Martin's Rangers. That month then ends with a trip to the champions as McGlynn goes up against Brendan Rodgers and Celtic on October 29.
With no winter break this season, Falkirk face six games in December, however, there are no games on Boxing Day. Instead, McGlynn's side head to Kilmarnock on December 20 and visit Dundee on December 27.
Falkirk's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at home to Rangers, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.
Falkirk's 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
August
3: Dundee United (h) - 2pm, live on Sky
9: Livingston (a) - 3pm
23: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
30: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
September
13: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
27: Hearts (a) - 3pm
October
4: Rangers (h) - 3pm
18: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
25: Dundee (h) - 3pm
29: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
November
1: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
8: Livingston (h) - 3pm
22: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
29: Rangers (a) - 3pm
December
3: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm
6: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
13: Celtic (h) - 3pm
20: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
27: Dundee (a) - 3pm
30: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm
January
3: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
10: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
24: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
31: Celtic (a) - 3pm
February
4: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm
11: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm
14: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
21: Hearts (a) - 3pm
28: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
March
14: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
21: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
April
4: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
11: Rangers (h) - 3pm
*all fixtures are subject to change