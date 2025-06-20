Falkirk: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Falkirk will mark their return to the Scottish Premiership with a home game against Dundee United on Sunday August 3, live on Sky Sports.

John McGlynn's side won the Championship title on the final day of last season to secure a spot in the top-flight for the first time in 15 years.

They head to face the other newly promoted side, Livingston, before a tough end to the opening month with Hibernian at home, then Aberdeen away.

Image: Manager John McGlynn has led Falkirk to consecutive promotions

Falkirk's first meeting against the Old Firm comes on October 4 as they host Russell Martin's Rangers. That month then ends with a trip to the champions as McGlynn goes up against Brendan Rodgers and Celtic on October 29.

With no winter break this season, Falkirk face six games in December, however, there are no games on Boxing Day. Instead, McGlynn's side head to Kilmarnock on December 20 and visit Dundee on December 27.

Falkirk's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at home to Rangers, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.

August

3: Dundee United (h) - 2pm, live on Sky

9: Livingston (a) - 3pm

23: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

30: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

September

13: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

27: Hearts (a) - 3pm

October

4: Rangers (h) - 3pm

18: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

25: Dundee (h) - 3pm

29: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm

November

1: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

8: Livingston (h) - 3pm

22: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

29: Rangers (a) - 3pm

December

3: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm

6: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

13: Celtic (h) - 3pm

20: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

27: Dundee (a) - 3pm

30: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm

January

3: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

10: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

24: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

31: Celtic (a) - 3pm

February

4: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm

11: Dundee (h) - 7.45pm

14: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

21: Hearts (a) - 3pm

28: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

March

14: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

21: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

April

4: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

11: Rangers (h) - 3pm

*all fixtures are subject to change