Motherwell: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Jens Berthel Askou's first league game as Motherwell manager is against Rangers at Fir Park; Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football and four matches live on the opening weekend
Friday 20 June 2025 10:26, UK
Jens Berthel Askou's first league game as Motherwell will be broadcast live on Sky Sports when Rangers visit Fir Park on August 2.
The new Well boss then faces back-to-back away games as he takes his side to St Mirren on August 9 before facing new Hearts boss Derek McInnes on August 23.
- In full: All the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
Celtic are the second of the Old Firm to take on Askou with a trip to Parkhead on October 4.
Without the traditional Boxing Day games scheduled for this season, Motherwell visit Rangers on December 27.
Motherwell's final game before the split sees them travel to Hearts on April 11.
Motherwell's 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
August
2: Rangers (h) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
9: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
23: Hearts (a) - 3pm
30: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
September
13: Dundee (a) - 3pm
27: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
October
4: Celtic (a) - 3pm
18: Falkirk (h) - 3pm
25: Livingston (a) - 3pm
29: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm
November
1: Hibs (h) - 3pm
8: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
22: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
29: Hearts (h) - 3pm
December
3: Falkirk (a) - 7.45pm
6: Livingston (h) - 3pm
13: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
20: Dundee (h) - 3pm
27: Rangers (a) - 3pm
30: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm
January
3: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
10: Hibs (a) - 3pm
24: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
31: Livingston (a) - 3pm
February
4: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm
11: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm
14: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
21: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
28: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
March
14: Celtic (a) - 3pm
21: Hibs (h) - 3pm
April
4: Falkirk (h) - 3pm
11: Hearts (a) - 3pm
*all fixtures are subject to change