Motherwell: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Jens Berthel Askou's first league game as Motherwell will be broadcast live on Sky Sports when Rangers visit Fir Park on August 2.

The new Well boss then faces back-to-back away games as he takes his side to St Mirren on August 9 before facing new Hearts boss Derek McInnes on August 23.

Celtic are the second of the Old Firm to take on Askou with a trip to Parkhead on October 4.

Without the traditional Boxing Day games scheduled for this season, Motherwell visit Rangers on December 27.

Motherwell's final game before the split sees them travel to Hearts on April 11.

August

2: Rangers (h) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

9: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

23: Hearts (a) - 3pm

30: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

September

13: Dundee (a) - 3pm

27: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

October

4: Celtic (a) - 3pm

18: Falkirk (h) - 3pm

25: Livingston (a) - 3pm

29: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm

November

1: Hibs (h) - 3pm

8: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

22: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

29: Hearts (h) - 3pm

December

3: Falkirk (a) - 7.45pm

6: Livingston (h) - 3pm

13: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

20: Dundee (h) - 3pm

27: Rangers (a) - 3pm

30: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm

January

3: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

10: Hibs (a) - 3pm

24: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

31: Livingston (a) - 3pm

February

4: Dundee (a) - 7.45pm

11: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm

14: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

21: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

28: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

March

14: Celtic (a) - 3pm

21: Hibs (h) - 3pm

April

4: Falkirk (h) - 3pm

11: Hearts (a) - 3pm

*all fixtures are subject to change