Hearts: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Derek McInnes' first league game as Hearts head coach is against Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports; the first Edinburgh derby is on October 4 at Tynecastle Park; Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football
Friday 20 June 2025 10:26, UK
Hearts will kick-off their new Scottish Premiership campaign at home at Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports.
Derek McInnes' first league game in charge of the Jambos is against one of his former clubs on Monday, August 4 at 8pm.
Matches against Dundee United, Motherwell and Livingston will then follow through the rest of August.
He will get his first experience of the Edinburgh derby when they welcome Hibernian to Tynecastle Park on October 4.
Hearts then face a trip to their city rivals on December 27, live on Sky Sports, with the final game between the sides before the split scheduled to be played in Gorgie on February 11.
McInnes left Kilmarnock at the end of last season to take charge at Hearts and he will make his return to Rugby Park on October 18 for their first meeting of the season.
They welcome champions Celtic to Tynecastle Park in their following game on October 25 with the Hearts fans hoping to secure a return to the top-six after a disappointing season which saw two head coaches, Steven Naismith and Neil Critchley, leave the club.
Hearts' final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Motherwell, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.
Hearts' 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
August
4: Aberdeen (h) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports
9: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
23: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
30: Livingston (a) - 3pm
September
13: Rangers (a) - 3pm
27: Falkirk (h) - 3pm
October
4: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
18: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
25: Celtic (h) - 3pm
29: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm
November
1: Dundee (h) - 3pm
9: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
22: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
29: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
December
3: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm
6: Celtic (a) - 3pm
13: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
20: Rangers (h) - 3pm
27: Hibernian (a) - 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
30: Falkirk (a) - 7.45pm
January
3: Livingston (h) - 3pm
10: Dundee (a) - 3pm
24: Celtic (h) - 3pm
31: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
February
4: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm
11: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm
14: Rangers (a) - 3pm
21: Falkirk (h) - 3pm
28: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
March
14: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
21: Dundee (h) - 3pm
April
4: Livingston (a) - 3pm
11: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
*all fixtures are subject to change