Hearts: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Hearts will kick-off their new Scottish Premiership campaign at home at Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports.

Derek McInnes' first league game in charge of the Jambos is against one of his former clubs on Monday, August 4 at 8pm.

Matches against Dundee United, Motherwell and Livingston will then follow through the rest of August.

Image: Derek McInnes signed a four-year deal after being named Hearts' new head coach in the summer

He will get his first experience of the Edinburgh derby when they welcome Hibernian to Tynecastle Park on October 4.

Hearts then face a trip to their city rivals on December 27, live on Sky Sports, with the final game between the sides before the split scheduled to be played in Gorgie on February 11.

McInnes left Kilmarnock at the end of last season to take charge at Hearts and he will make his return to Rugby Park on October 18 for their first meeting of the season.

They welcome champions Celtic to Tynecastle Park in their following game on October 25 with the Hearts fans hoping to secure a return to the top-six after a disappointing season which saw two head coaches, Steven Naismith and Neil Critchley, leave the club.

Hearts' final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Motherwell, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay on Derek McInnes being named head coach, the mistakes around Neil Critchley's appointment, his relegation fears, the future of Lawrence Shankland, Tony Bloom's possible investment, challenging for the title and more

August

4: Aberdeen (h) - 8pm, live on Sky Sports

9: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

23: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

30: Livingston (a) - 3pm

September

13: Rangers (a) - 3pm

27: Falkirk (h) - 3pm

October

4: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

18: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

25: Celtic (h) - 3pm

29: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm

November

1: Dundee (h) - 3pm

9: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

22: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

29: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

December

3: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm

6: Celtic (a) - 3pm

13: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

20: Rangers (h) - 3pm

27: Hibernian (a) - 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

30: Falkirk (a) - 7.45pm

January

3: Livingston (h) - 3pm

10: Dundee (a) - 3pm

24: Celtic (h) - 3pm

31: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

February

4: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm

11: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm

14: Rangers (a) - 3pm

21: Falkirk (h) - 3pm

28: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

March

14: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

21: Dundee (h) - 3pm

April

4: Livingston (a) - 3pm

11: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

*all fixtures are subject to change