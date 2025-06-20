Rangers: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Russell Martin's first league game as Rangers boss is at Motherwell, live on Sky Sports; first Old Firm against Celtic is on Sunday August 31 at Ibrox, live on Sky Sports; Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available
Friday 20 June 2025 10:22, UK
Rangers will kick-off their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season at Motherwell on Saturday August 2, live on Sky Sports.
It will be new head coach Russell Martin's first league game in charge since being appointed in the summer, and will come just days after their Champions League second-qualifying-round clash against Panathinaikos.
His first Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox will take place on Saturday August 9 against Steven Pressley's Dundee.
The first Old Firm clash of the season takes place on Sunday August 31 live on Sky Sports as Celtic travel to Ibrox, a fixture that could be key as Martin's side look to close the gap on their city rivals this season.
The sides will meet again at Celtic Park on Wednesday January 3 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Ibrox on February 28.
Elsewhere, their first match against Derek McInnes' Hearts comes on Saturday September 13 at Ibrox, while Rangers face the two newly-promoted clubs on consecutive weeks with a trip to Livingston on Saturday September 27, before travelling to Falkirk on October 4.
Rangers head to Easter Road - where they ended the last campaign - to face Hibernian on Wednesday October 29, while the first clash against Aberdeen follows that on November 1 at Ibrox.
With no winter break this season, Rangers face six games in December - however, there are no games on Boxing Day. Instead, Martin's side head to Hearts on Saturday December 20 and then host Motherwell on Saturday December 27 at Ibrox.
Rangers' final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Falkirk, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.
What about Europe?
Should Rangers progress past Panathinaikos in their opening Champions League qualifier, Martin's side will be in third-round action after their league opener, with the first leg on August 5/6 and return tie on Tuesday August 12.
In between those two games, that home match against Dundee awaits on August 9.
The play-off round begins on August 19/20, with Rangers in League Cup action before that. The Ibrox side are then due to face St Mirren away on Saturday August 23, however, they could request for that game to be postponed following a new policy that was approved by the SPFL this year, giving clubs a better chance to prepare for their UEFA play-off round qualifiers.
Following that potential second-leg tie, Rangers then host Celtic in that first Old Firm clash of the season on Sunday August 31, live on Sky Sports.
Rangers' schedule around CL qualifiers
- Scottish Premiership: Motherwell (a) - August 2
- Champions League third-round qualifier first leg: TBC - August 5/6
- Scottish Premiership: Dundee (h) - August 9
- Champions League third-round qualifier second leg: TBC - August 12
- League Cup: TBC - August 16/17
- Champions League play-off first leg: TBC - August 19/20
- Scottish Premiership: St Mirren (a) - August 23*
- Champions League play-off second leg: TBC - August 26/27
- Scottish Premiership: Celtic (h) - August 31
- * Fixture may be postponed
Should Rangers lose to Panathinaikos, they would drop into the Europa League third-round qualifier, with games on August 7 and 14. Progress would result in play-offs on August 21 and 28, however, defeat would see them play Conference League qualifiers on the same dates.
Rangers' 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
August
2: Motherwell (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
9: Dundee (h) - 5.45pm
23: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
31: Celtic (h) - 12pm, live on Sky Sports
September
13: Hearts (h) - 3pm
27: Livingston (a) - 3pm
October
4: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
18: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
25: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
29: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm
November
1: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
8: Dundee (a) - 3pm
22: Livingston (h) - 3pm
29: Falkirk (h) - 3pm
December
3: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm
6: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
13: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
20: Hearts (a) - 3pm
27: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
30: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm
January
3: Celtic (a) 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
10: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
24: Dundee (h) - 3pm
31: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
February
4: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm
11: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
14: Hearts (h) - 3pm
21: Livingston (a) - 3pm
28: Celtic (h) - 3pm
March
14: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
21: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
April
4: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
11: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
*all fixtures are subject to change