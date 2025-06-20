Rangers: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Rangers will kick-off their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season at Motherwell on Saturday August 2, live on Sky Sports.

It will be new head coach Russell Martin's first league game in charge since being appointed in the summer, and will come just days after their Champions League second-qualifying-round clash against Panathinaikos.

His first Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox will take place on Saturday August 9 against Steven Pressley's Dundee.

Image: Russell Martin is Rangers' new head coach after signing a three-year deal at Ibrox

The first Old Firm clash of the season takes place on Sunday August 31 live on Sky Sports as Celtic travel to Ibrox, a fixture that could be key as Martin's side look to close the gap on their city rivals this season.

The sides will meet again at Celtic Park on Wednesday January 3 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Ibrox on February 28.

Image: Rangers were unbeaten in the last three Old Firms last season, winning two, but finished 17 points behind Celtic

Elsewhere, their first match against Derek McInnes' Hearts comes on Saturday September 13 at Ibrox, while Rangers face the two newly-promoted clubs on consecutive weeks with a trip to Livingston on Saturday September 27, before travelling to Falkirk on October 4.

Rangers head to Easter Road - where they ended the last campaign - to face Hibernian on Wednesday October 29, while the first clash against Aberdeen follows that on November 1 at Ibrox.

With no winter break this season, Rangers face six games in December - however, there are no games on Boxing Day. Instead, Martin's side head to Hearts on Saturday December 20 and then host Motherwell on Saturday December 27 at Ibrox.

Rangers' final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Falkirk, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.

What about Europe?

Image: New chairman Andrew Cavenagh (L) will be hoping Rangers secure European football following his US-led takeover of the club

Should Rangers progress past Panathinaikos in their opening Champions League qualifier, Martin's side will be in third-round action after their league opener, with the first leg on August 5/6 and return tie on Tuesday August 12.

In between those two games, that home match against Dundee awaits on August 9.

The play-off round begins on August 19/20, with Rangers in League Cup action before that. The Ibrox side are then due to face St Mirren away on Saturday August 23, however, they could request for that game to be postponed following a new policy that was approved by the SPFL this year, giving clubs a better chance to prepare for their UEFA play-off round qualifiers.

Following that potential second-leg tie, Rangers then host Celtic in that first Old Firm clash of the season on Sunday August 31, live on Sky Sports.

Rangers' schedule around CL qualifiers Scottish Premiership: Motherwell (a) - August 2

Champions League third-round qualifier first leg: TBC - August 5/6

Scottish Premiership: Dundee (h) - August 9

Champions League third-round qualifier second leg: TBC - August 12

League Cup: TBC - August 16/17

Champions League play-off first leg: TBC - August 19/20

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren (a) - August 23*

Champions League play-off second leg: TBC - August 26/27

Scottish Premiership: Celtic (h) - August 31

* Fixture may be postponed

Should Rangers lose to Panathinaikos, they would drop into the Europa League third-round qualifier, with games on August 7 and 14. Progress would result in play-offs on August 21 and 28, however, defeat would see them play Conference League qualifiers on the same dates.

August

2: Motherwell (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

9: Dundee (h) - 5.45pm

23: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

31: Celtic (h) - 12pm, live on Sky Sports

September

13: Hearts (h) - 3pm

27: Livingston (a) - 3pm

October

4: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

18: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

25: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

29: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm

November

1: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

8: Dundee (a) - 3pm

22: Livingston (h) - 3pm

29: Falkirk (h) - 3pm

December

3: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm

6: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

13: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

20: Hearts (a) - 3pm

27: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

30: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm

January

3: Celtic (a) 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

10: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

24: Dundee (h) - 3pm

31: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

February

4: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm

11: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

14: Hearts (h) - 3pm

21: Livingston (a) - 3pm

28: Celtic (h) - 3pm

March

14: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

21: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

April

4: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

11: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

*all fixtures are subject to change