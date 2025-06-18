Rangers draw Panathinaikos in Champions League qualifier as Hibernian and Dundee United learn Europa League and Conference League opponents

Rangers have been drawn against Panathinaikos in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

The first leg at Ibrox on July 22/23 will be Russell Martin's first competitive game since taking charge at the club, with the return in Athens the following week.

They will have to navigate three rounds of qualifying if they are to reach Europe's elite competition.

Panathinaikos, who last featured in the Champions League proper 15 years ago, finished runners-up to Olympiakos in Greece last term. They also reached the last 16 of the Conference League last season before losing to Fiorentina.

If Rangers get through the second and third qualifying rounds, they will then reach the play-off stage and be one two-legged tie away from reaching the Champions League proper for the first time since 2022.

But if they lose against the Greek side they will drop to the Europa League qualifiers, and if they are defeated in that tie they will enter the Conference League play-off stage.

Hibs and Dundee United also learn their fate

Image: Hibs finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season

In the Europa League, Hibernian will face last season's Danish runners-up Midtjylland in the second qualifying round.

David Gray's side hoped to have guaranteed European football until December after finishing third in the Scottish Premiership, but Aberdeen's Scottish Cup victory over Celtic means the Edinburgh side will now face a hazardous route to league-phase competition.

They are due to travel to Denmark to play the first leg at the MCH Arena on July 24, with the return at Easter Road a week later.

If Hibs lose to Midtjylland, who finished a point behind champions Copenhagen last term, they will drop into the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Image: Jim Goodwin led Dundee United to a top-six finish in their first season back in the Scottish Premiership

As a seeded side, Dundee United have a favourable draw against FC UNA Strassen in their first Conference League qualifier.

They will take on the Luxembourg National Division runners-up in the second qualifying round as they aim to progress in the tournament.

Jim Goodwin's side finished fourth in their first season back in the Scottish Premiership and are three ties away from league-phase football.

Their ties will also be played on July 24 and 31.

