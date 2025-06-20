Hibernian: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
David Gray's Hibs begin the new season away to Dundee on Sunday August 3; the first Edinburgh derby against Hearts is on Saturday October 4 at Tynecastle Park; Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football
Friday 20 June 2025 10:26, UK
Hibernian will kick off their new Scottish Premiership season away to Dundee on Sunday August 3.
Their trip to Dens Park is followed by Kilmarnock at Easter Road, with games against newly-promoted Falkirk and St Mirren making up the rest of August.
David Gray's side made things difficult for champions Celtic at times last season and their first meeting is scheduled for Parkhead on Saturday September 27.
The first Edinburgh derby of the season against Hearts will take place at Tynecastle Park on Saturday October 4, with the return at Easter Road on Saturday December 27, live on Sky Sports.
The final pre-split meeting between the city rivals will take place in Gorgie on Wednesday February 11.
Hibs' final pre-split fixture takes place on Saturday April 11 at Aberdeen, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.
What about Europe?
Should Hibernian get past Danish club Midtjylland in their opening Europa League qualifier, they will then enter the next stage just days after their league opener.
Gray's side's third-round tie would be on August 7 and 14, with a league game against Kilmarnock at Easter Road in between.
Should they also win that, the play-off ties are due to be played on August 21 and 28.
While Hibs are due to face Falkirk in between those on Saturday August 23, they could request for that game to be postponed following a new policy that was approved by the SPFL, allowing clubs to better prepare for the UEFA play-off round qualifiers.
They then host St Mirren on Saturday August 30 following the second leg of that play-off tie.
Hibernian's 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
August
3: Dundee (a) - 3pm
9: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
23: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
30: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
September
13: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
27: Celtic (a) - 3pm
October
4: Hearts (a) - 3pm
18: Livingston (h) - 3pm
25: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
29: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm
November
1: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
8: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
22: Dundee (h) - 3pm
29: Celtic (h) - 3pm
December
3: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm
6: Falkirk (h) - 3pm
13: Rangers (a) - 3pm
20: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
27: Hearts (h) - 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
30: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm
January
3: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
10: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
24: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
31: Rangers (h) - 3pm
February
4: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm
11: Heart of Midlothian (a) - 7.45pm
14: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
21: Celtic (a) - 3pm
28: Dundee (a) - 3pm
March
14: Livingston (h) - 3pm
21: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
April
4: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
11: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
*all fixtures are subject to change