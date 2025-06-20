Hibernian: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Hibernian will kick off their new Scottish Premiership season away to Dundee on Sunday August 3.

Their trip to Dens Park is followed by Kilmarnock at Easter Road, with games against newly-promoted Falkirk and St Mirren making up the rest of August.

David Gray's side made things difficult for champions Celtic at times last season and their first meeting is scheduled for Parkhead on Saturday September 27.

Image: Hibernian finished third last season, despite being bottom in December

The first Edinburgh derby of the season against Hearts will take place at Tynecastle Park on Saturday October 4, with the return at Easter Road on Saturday December 27, live on Sky Sports.

The final pre-split meeting between the city rivals will take place in Gorgie on Wednesday February 11.

Hibs' final pre-split fixture takes place on Saturday April 11 at Aberdeen, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.

What about Europe?

Image: Raphael Sallinger is among the new faces to arrive at Hibernian this summer

Should Hibernian get past Danish club Midtjylland in their opening Europa League qualifier, they will then enter the next stage just days after their league opener.

Gray's side's third-round tie would be on August 7 and 14, with a league game against Kilmarnock at Easter Road in between.

Should they also win that, the play-off ties are due to be played on August 21 and 28.

While Hibs are due to face Falkirk in between those on Saturday August 23, they could request for that game to be postponed following a new policy that was approved by the SPFL, allowing clubs to better prepare for the UEFA play-off round qualifiers.

They then host St Mirren on Saturday August 30 following the second leg of that play-off tie.

August

3: Dundee (a) - 3pm

9: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

23: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

30: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

September

13: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

27: Celtic (a) - 3pm

October

4: Hearts (a) - 3pm

18: Livingston (h) - 3pm

25: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

29: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm

November

1: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

8: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

22: Dundee (h) - 3pm

29: Celtic (h) - 3pm

December

3: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm

6: Falkirk (h) - 3pm

13: Rangers (a) - 3pm

20: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

27: Hearts (h) - 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

30: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm

January

3: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

10: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

24: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

31: Rangers (h) - 3pm

February

4: Dundee United (h) - 7.45pm

11: Heart of Midlothian (a) - 7.45pm

14: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

21: Celtic (a) - 3pm

28: Dundee (a) - 3pm

March

14: Livingston (h) - 3pm

21: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

April

4: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

11: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

*all fixtures are subject to change