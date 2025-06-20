St Mirren: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Stephen Robinson's St Mirren begin the new season at champions Celtic, live on Sky Sports; Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football and four matches live on the opening weekend
Friday 20 June 2025 10:26, UK
St Mirren will start their season with a trip to face champions Celtic on Sunday August 3, live Sky Sports.
Stephen Robinson's side will be hoping it is at least a repeat of their final game of last season where they took a point in a 1-1 draw at Parkhead.
Games against Motherwell, Rangers and Hibernian make up the rest of August for the Buddies.
- In full: All the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
There are no Boxing Day fixtures scheduled this season with St Mirren at home to Livingston on December 20 before hosting Kilmarnock on December 27.
They will kick off 2026 with a trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell on January 3.
St Mirren's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Celtic, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.
St Mirren's 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
August
3: Celtic (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
9: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
23: Rangers (h) - 3pm
30: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
September
13: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
27: Dundee (h) - 3pm
October
4: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
18: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
25: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
29: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm
November
1: Livingston (a) - 3pm
8: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
22: Celtic (h) - 3pm
29: Dundee (a) - 3pm
December
3: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
6: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
13: Hearts (a) - 3pm
20: Livingston (h) - 3pm
27: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
30: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm
January
3: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
10: Falkirk (h) - 3pm
24: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
31: Dundee (h) - 3pm
February
4: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm
11: Kilmarnock (a) - 7.45pm
14: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
21: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
28: Livingston (a) - 3pm
March
14: Rangers (h) - 3pm
21: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
April
4: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
11: Celtic (a) - 3pm
*all fixtures are subject to change