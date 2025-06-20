St Mirren: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

St Mirren will start their season with a trip to face champions Celtic on Sunday August 3, live Sky Sports.

Stephen Robinson's side will be hoping it is at least a repeat of their final game of last season where they took a point in a 1-1 draw at Parkhead.

Games against Motherwell, Rangers and Hibernian make up the rest of August for the Buddies.

Image: St Mirren secured their third successive top-six finish last season

There are no Boxing Day fixtures scheduled this season with St Mirren at home to Livingston on December 20 before hosting Kilmarnock on December 27.

They will kick off 2026 with a trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell on January 3.

St Mirren's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Celtic, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.

August

3: Celtic (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

9: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

23: Rangers (h) - 3pm

30: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

September

13: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

27: Dundee (h) - 3pm

October

4: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

18: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

25: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

29: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm

November

1: Livingston (a) - 3pm

8: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

22: Celtic (h) - 3pm

29: Dundee (a) - 3pm

December

3: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm

6: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

13: Hearts (a) - 3pm

20: Livingston (h) - 3pm

27: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

30: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm

January

3: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

10: Falkirk (h) - 3pm

24: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

31: Dundee (h) - 3pm

February

4: Hearts (h) - 7.45pm

11: Kilmarnock (a) - 7.45pm

14: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

21: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

28: Livingston (a) - 3pm

March

14: Rangers (h) - 3pm

21: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

April

4: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

11: Celtic (a) - 3pm

*all fixtures are subject to change