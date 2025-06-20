Dundee: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Dundee welcome Hibernian to Dens Park on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season.

It will be new head coach Steven Pressley's first league game in charge after the 51-year-old replaced Tony Docherty earlier this month.

The Dee then face Rangers at Ibrox at 5.45pm on Saturday August 9. The Gers edged a thrilling last meeting between the teams back in March, when Cyriel Dessers dramatic stoppage-time strike sealed a last-gasp 4-3 win.

The first Dundee derby of the season against Dundee United takes place on August 30, with the second on January 3 and third on March 14.

Pressley's side face champions Celtic for the first time on October 18.

Six rounds of Scottish Premiership games have been scheduled for December. And although Dundee, along with the rest of the league, have been given Boxing Day off, they will be in action on December 27 with the visit of Falkirk.

Their final game before the split will be away to Kilmarnock on April 11.

All fixtures subject to change

August

3: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

9: Rangers (a) - 5.45pm

23: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

30: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

September

13: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

27: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

October

4: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

18: Celtic (h) - 3pm

25: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

29: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm

November

1: Hearts (a) - 3pm

8: Rangers (h) - 3pm

22: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

29: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

December

3: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm

6: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

13: Livingston (a) - 3pm

20: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

27: Falkirk (h) - 3pm

30: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm

January

3: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

10: Hearts (h) - 3pm

24: Rangers (a) - 3pm

31: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

February

4: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm

11: Falkirk (a) - 7.45pm

14: Livingston (h) - 3pm

21: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

28: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

March

14: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

21: Hearts (a) - 3pm

April

4: Celtic (h) - 3pm

11: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm