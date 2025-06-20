Dundee: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Steven Pressley's first league game as Dundee head coach is at home to Hibernian; the first derby against Dundee United is on August 30 at Dens Park; Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football
Friday 20 June 2025 10:26, UK
Dundee welcome Hibernian to Dens Park on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season.
It will be new head coach Steven Pressley's first league game in charge after the 51-year-old replaced Tony Docherty earlier this month.
The Dee then face Rangers at Ibrox at 5.45pm on Saturday August 9. The Gers edged a thrilling last meeting between the teams back in March, when Cyriel Dessers dramatic stoppage-time strike sealed a last-gasp 4-3 win.
The first Dundee derby of the season against Dundee United takes place on August 30, with the second on January 3 and third on March 14.
Pressley's side face champions Celtic for the first time on October 18.
Six rounds of Scottish Premiership games have been scheduled for December. And although Dundee, along with the rest of the league, have been given Boxing Day off, they will be in action on December 27 with the visit of Falkirk.
Their final game before the split will be away to Kilmarnock on April 11.
Dundee's 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
All fixtures subject to change
August
3: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
9: Rangers (a) - 5.45pm
23: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
30: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
September
13: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
27: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
October
4: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
18: Celtic (h) - 3pm
25: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
29: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm
November
1: Hearts (a) - 3pm
8: Rangers (h) - 3pm
22: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
29: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
December
3: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
6: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
13: Livingston (a) - 3pm
20: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
27: Falkirk (h) - 3pm
30: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm
January
3: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
10: Hearts (h) - 3pm
24: Rangers (a) - 3pm
31: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
February
4: Motherwell (h) - 7.45pm
11: Falkirk (a) - 7.45pm
14: Livingston (h) - 3pm
21: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
28: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
March
14: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
21: Hearts (a) - 3pm
April
4: Celtic (h) - 3pm
11: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm