Aberdeen: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule
Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen begin the new season at Hearts, live on Sky Sports, on Monday August 4; Sky Sports will offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 60 games available on the home of Scottish football and four matches live on the opening weekend
Friday 20 June 2025 10:26, UK
Aberdeen will start the new Scottish Premiership season with a trip to Hearts on Monday August 4, live on Sky Sports.
Both of Aberdeen's opening games of the new campaign will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with the Dons hosting champions Celtic on Sunday August 10 in another televised clash.
Aberdeen also face a first-leg of their Europa League play-off tie on August 21.
- In full: All the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
The Dons are then due to travel to Dundee United on August 23. However, Jimmy Thelin's side could request for that game to be postponed following a new policy that was approved by the SPFL, allowing clubs to better prepare for the UEFA play-off round qualifiers.
They then host Falkirk on August 30, three days after the second leg of their play-off tie.
Six rounds of Scottish Premiership games have been scheduled for December. And although the Dons, along with the rest of the league, have been given Boxing Day off, they will be in action on Saturday December 27 with a home meeting against Dundee United.
Their final game before the split will be against Hibs on April 11.
Aberdeen's 2025/26 Scottish Premiership fixtures
All fixtures subject to change
August
4: Hearts (a) - 8pm, Live on Sky Sports
10: Celtic (h) - 12.30pm, Live on Sky Sports
23: Dundee United (a), 3pm
30: Falkirk (h), 3pm
September
13: Livingston (h), 3pm
27: Motherwell (a), 3pm
October
4: Dundee (h), 3pm
18: St Mirren (a), 3pm
25: Hibernian (h), 3pm
29: Kilmarnock (a) - 7.45pm
November
1: Rangers (a), 3pm
8: Motherwell (h), 3pm
22: Hearts (h), 3pm
29: Livingston (a), 3pm
December
3: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm
6: Dundee (a), 3pm
13: Kilmarnock (h), 3pm
20: Celtic (a), 3pm
27: Dundee United (h), 3pm
30: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm
January
3: Falkirk (a) - 3pm
10: Rangers (h) - 3pm
24: Livingston (h) - 3pm
31: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
February
4: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm
11: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm
14: Motherwell (a), 3pm
21: Dundee (h), 3pm
28: Hearts (a), 3pm
March
14: Falkirk (h), 3pm
21: Rangers (a), 3pm
April
4: St Mirren (a), 3pm
11: Hibernian (h), 3pm