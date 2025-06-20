Aberdeen: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Aberdeen will start the new Scottish Premiership season with a trip to Hearts on Monday August 4, live on Sky Sports.

Both of Aberdeen's opening games of the new campaign will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with the Dons hosting champions Celtic on Sunday August 10 in another televised clash.

Aberdeen also face a first-leg of their Europa League play-off tie on August 21.

The Dons are then due to travel to Dundee United on August 23. However, Jimmy Thelin's side could request for that game to be postponed following a new policy that was approved by the SPFL, allowing clubs to better prepare for the UEFA play-off round qualifiers.

They then host Falkirk on August 30, three days after the second leg of their play-off tie.

Six rounds of Scottish Premiership games have been scheduled for December. And although the Dons, along with the rest of the league, have been given Boxing Day off, they will be in action on Saturday December 27 with a home meeting against Dundee United.

Their final game before the split will be against Hibs on April 11.

All fixtures subject to change

August

4: Hearts (a) - 8pm, Live on Sky Sports

10: Celtic (h) - 12.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

23: Dundee United (a), 3pm

30: Falkirk (h), 3pm

September

13: Livingston (h), 3pm

27: Motherwell (a), 3pm

October

4: Dundee (h), 3pm

18: St Mirren (a), 3pm

25: Hibernian (h), 3pm

29: Kilmarnock (a) - 7.45pm

November

1: Rangers (a), 3pm

8: Motherwell (h), 3pm

22: Hearts (h), 3pm

29: Livingston (a), 3pm

December

3: St Mirren (h) - 7.45pm

6: Dundee (a), 3pm

13: Kilmarnock (h), 3pm

20: Celtic (a), 3pm

27: Dundee United (h), 3pm

30: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm

January

3: Falkirk (a) - 3pm

10: Rangers (h) - 3pm

24: Livingston (h) - 3pm

31: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

February

4: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm

11: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm

14: Motherwell (a), 3pm

21: Dundee (h), 3pm

28: Hearts (a), 3pm

March

14: Falkirk (h), 3pm

21: Rangers (a), 3pm

April

4: St Mirren (a), 3pm

11: Hibernian (h), 3pm