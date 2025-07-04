Celtic transfer news: Hayato Inamura joins Scottish champions from Albirex Niigata on four-year deal

Celtic have signed defender Hayato Inamura from Albirex Niigata on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who play as a left-sided centre-back but can also provide cover at full-back, had two years remaining on his contract with the J-League side.

He joined the relegation-threatened club from Toyo University in 2021 and secured a J-League Cup runners-up medal last season.

Hayato made 33 senior appearances in the J League and is yet to be called up to the Japan squad.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: "We're delighted to bring Hayato to Celtic and we're looking forward to working with him.

"He's a young player full of promise and potential. I know that he's delighted to be taking this next step in his career by joining us, and we look forward to welcoming him into the squad."

Inamura: Celic is a huge opportunity for me

Inamura has chosen to wear the No 25 jersey donned by midfielder Nakamura during his glittering four-year stint with the Glasgow club between 2005 and 2009.

The new recruit told Celtic TV: "Many Japanese players have had success at this club. Across the world, this is a massive club and is really well known. I am truly excited to be joining Celtic. It's a huge opportunity for me.

Image: Inamura joins Celtic from the J-League

"Even the current Japanese players have been performing at a high level. I think that is why there are expectations on Japanese players. I really want to live up to those expectations and do my best.

"The reason why I chose No 25 is because out of the options I was given, that one really stood out to me.

"Then obviously regarding Nakamura, I used to imitate his kicking style when I was a kid. He was one of my favourite players."

Who else have Celtic signed this summer?

Image: Kieran Tierney has returned to Celtic on a five-year deal

Kieran Tierney's return to Parkhead was the first confirmed summer transfer, after the defender agreed a pre-contract with his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ross Doohan is also back at the Hoops on a three-year deal after leaving Aberdeen.

Celtic have also signed Benjamin Nygren from FC Nordsjaelland in a deal worth around £2m, with the winger signing a five-year deal.

Celtic also secured the signing of teenage forward Callum Osmand on a free from Fulham.

Celtic begin their latest title defence at home to St Mirren on the opening weekend of the new Scottish Premiership season on Sunday August 3, live on Sky Sports.

Brendan Rodgers' champions will kick off in front of the Sky cameras at 4.30pm, with their first away game at Aberdeen on August 10 also live on Sky.

Their first meeting against Rangers will be at Ibrox on Sunday August 31 at 12pm - live on Sky Sports.

The Hoops start 2026 by hosting their Old Firm rivals on January 3, also live on Sky, before another trip to Govan on February 28 for their final meeting before the split.

There are no Boxing Day fixtures scheduled this season, with Celtic away to Livingston on Saturday, December 27.

Celtic's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 against St Mirren, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.