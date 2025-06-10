Celtic transfer news: Kieran Tierney completes return on five-year deal following Arsenal departure

Celtic have confirmed the return of Kieran Tierney on a five-year deal following his departure from Arsenal.

The Scotland defender left Glasgow to join Arsenal in 2019, having come through the youth ranks at Celtic Park, but signed a pre-contract agreement with the Hoops earlier this year.

His departure from Arsenal was confirmed last week and he has now committed himself to the Scottish champions until 2030.

The 28-year-old, who made his first-team debut for Celtic more than a decade ago, said on celticfc.com: "Everybody's known for a few months and just to be here with the Celtic strip on again just feels amazing.

"I spoke with the manager, and obviously I had worked with him before and I've always kept in touch with him. He's one of the best so I'm so lucky and grateful that he's given me the chance to come back again.

"My ambition is just for Celtic to be as successful as possible, retain our place at the top and continue to win trophies and do well for Celtic."

Image: Tierney will be reunited with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic

Tierney made 170 appearances for the Hoops in his first spell, winning 10 trophies, including three consecutive trebles.

Most of those came under the management of Brendan Rodgers, who is also in his second stint at Celtic Park.

Rodgers said: "We are delighted to welcome Kieran back to Celtic. He is such a talented, high-quality player and he will be a massive addition to our squad.

"Kieran has always had Celtic in his blood and he is excited to be coming back to the place he loves.

"He is someone who has given so much to Celtic already and I know he is so motivated and hungry to help the club bring more and more success to our fans."

Image: Tierney made 20 appearances for Arsenal in the second half of last season

Tierney fell down the pecking order at Arsenal following a knee injury at the end of the 2021-22 season and spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Real Sociedad.

He made 20 appearances for the Gunners in the second half of the season just finished, all but four of them from the bench.

