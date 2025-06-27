Celtic transfer news: Benjamin Nygren joins Scottish champions from FC Nordsjaelland on five-year deal

Celtic have signed Benjamin Nygren from FC Nordsjaelland for a fee of around £2m.

The 23-year-old has agreed a five-year deal, becoming Celtic's third summer signing, arriving from Nordsjaelland, where he scored 16 goals in all competitions last season.

Nygren made his international debut for Sweden earlier this year and has already scored twice in four appearances for his country under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Image: Nygren has impressed since making his Sweden debut earlier this year

Kieran Tierney's return to Parkhead was the first confirmed summer transfer, after the defender agreed a pre-contract with his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ross Doohan is also back at the club on a three-year deal after leaving Aberdeen.

Nygren: Joining Celtic feels amazing

Speaking to Celtic TV, Nygren said: "I feel amazing to have signed for Celtic, it's so nice to be here. I've been looking forward to this so much.

"I'm a player who wants to create a lot of chances and go towards goal. I'm a link between the defence and the offence and I can run a lot. I'm an offensive-minded player but I also work hard and try to do my best in all parts of the game.



"I'm a very competitive person and this is something that I love about Celtic. It's a huge club and I love that. And, also, the winning mentality. I want to be with similar-minded people who also love to win.



"I had my breakthrough when I was very young, so even though I'm 23 years old, I have played over 200 games. I have a lot of experience and that's what I want to bring."

Celtic begin their latest title defence at home to St Mirren on the opening weekend of the new Scottish Premiership season on Sunday August 3, live on Sky Sports.

Brendan Rodgers' champions will kick off in front of the Sky cameras at 4.30pm, with their first away game at Aberdeen on August 10 also live on Sky.

Their first meeting against Rangers will be at Ibrox on Sunday, August 31 at 12pm - live on Sky Sports.

The Hoops start 2026 by hosting their Old Firm rivals on January 3, also live on Sky, before another trip to Govan on February 28 for their final meeting before the split.

There are no Boxing Day fixtures scheduled this season, with Celtic away to Livingston on Saturday December 27.

Celtic's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 against St Mirren, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.