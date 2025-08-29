Celtic transfer news: Adam Idah and Hyun-Jun Yang not allowed to leave until replacements found, says Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists Swansea target Adam Idah will be going nowhere unless he is guaranteed a replacement.

The striker was absent from Celtic's training session on Friday morning as the club's transfer activity intensified ahead of Sunday's trip to face Rangers.

Sky Sports News reported Idah was in Wales for a medical ahead of a move worth up to £7m, while winger Hyun-Jun Yang has been linked with Birmingham.

However, after seeing his calls for attacking reinforcements largely go unheeded for the vast majority of the transfer window, Rodgers took a firm stance.

"There's interest in Adam but like I've said to the club, we can't let anyone go, especially on the front line, unless we have replacements," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm not in any rush to move Adam, that's the honesty of it and he's not obviously in any big rush to leave either. However, if there's an opportunity there where a deal suits all parties and there's something that can come in that I'm happy with then of course, we have to look at it.

Image: Yang joined Celtic in the summer of 2023

"Yang's been a really good squad player for us over the last couple of years and sometimes the challenge for someone who probably maybe sees themselves as a squad player is that, after a couple of years, they then feel that need and want to move on.

"I totally understand that and I think the situation with Yang, that's been ongoing for a while now.

"However, because of where we're at within the squad, then there was no way that we could let Yang go. I know that if he stays here, Yang, he plays a really important contribution for us in the squad throughout all the games that we'll play."

Celtic are set to confirm the signing of Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi from Boca Juniors after the 27-year-old trained at Lennoxtown ahead of Sunday's Old Firm game, live on Sky Sports.

Belgian winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha, whose transfer from Royal Antwerp was announced by Celtic on Thursday, also trained and the 24-year-old could make his debut against Rangers.

The additions come after the Hoops lost to Kairat Almaty on penalties in their Champions League play-off, and Rodgers is keen for Celtic to avoid that situation again.

Image: Celtic Michel-Ange Balikwisha on a five-year deal from Royal Antwerp

"The club's so well run, with the board, with Dermot, it's been that way for many years. Obviously we sell players, we make a lot of money, but we also put money in as well. So the investment's there," the Irishman added.

"The big thing we need to look at is the timing of investment.

"I always think that's really important because that's something I felt that we could have had, maybe, leading into the game, then it would certainly give us a better possibility.

"But it hasn't happened and we need to understand why that is, and what the sources of that are, that can help us be better in the future as a football club. That's my take on it."