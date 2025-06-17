 Skip to content
Transfer

Rangers transfer: Lyall Cameron completes move to Ibrox following Dundee departure

Lyall Cameron joins Rangers from Dundee after agreeing a pre-contract in February; he is Rangers' first new signing this summer; the 22-year-old midfielder has scored 33 goals for Dundee since 2019

Tuesday 17 June 2025 15:48, UK

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 20: Dundee's Lyall Cameron during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup match between Dundee and Dundee United at ScotFoam Stadium at Dens Park, on January 20, 2025, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Image: Lyall Cameron has completed his move to Rangers from Dundee

Rangers have completed the signing of midfielder Lyall Cameron following his departure from Dundee.

The 22-year-old, who was also wanted by Aberdeen, agreed a pre-contract with the Ibrox club in February.

He came through Dundee's academy, making his first-team debut at 16 years old, and played over 100 times for the club - scoring 33 goals and contributing 14 assists since 2019.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Cameron is the first new player to join Rangers this summer as new head coach Russell Martin looks to strengthen his squad.

Speaking to Rangers, he said: "It is amazing to walk in the door, it is a privilege really. I have been looking forward to it for a long time."

Who else could move to Rangers this summer?

Max Aarons and Tyrick Mitchell battle for the ball
Image: Rangers have opened talks with Bournemouth about Max Aarons and Tyrick Mitchell battle for the ball (R)

Rangers have made contact with Bournemouth over a deal for defender Max Aarons.

It is understood the Ibrox club want to take the 25-year-old on loan following his spell at Valencia for the second half of last season.

Also See:

Bournemouth are believed to favour a permanent exit for the player, who has a long-term contract.

Kwame Poku
Image: The Ibrox side are interested in Kwame Poku

They are also one of several sides hoping to sign out-of-contract Peterborough winger Kwame Poku.

The 23-year-old scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 27 League One appearances last season.

Will Rangers' top scorer stay at Ibrox?

Cyriel Dessers Rangers
Image: Cyriel Dessers was the Scottish Premiership's top scorer last season

Striker Cyriel Dessers' Rangers future remains uncertain, with AEK Athens keen on a deal for the 30-year-old.

Despite reports in Greece, it is thought no deal has been finalised for the player who finished as the Scottish Premiership's top goalscorer last season, scoring 18 league goals.

Dessers has scored 51 goals in 109 appearances since joining Rangers two years ago.

The Rangers squad return to pre-season training on Monday.

Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season

Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports

ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET
ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET

AccaFreeze lets you lock in one winning leg of your football acca, so a late goal won't ruin your bet!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW