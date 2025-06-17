Rangers transfer: Lyall Cameron completes move to Ibrox following Dundee departure

Rangers have completed the signing of midfielder Lyall Cameron following his departure from Dundee.

The 22-year-old, who was also wanted by Aberdeen, agreed a pre-contract with the Ibrox club in February.

He came through Dundee's academy, making his first-team debut at 16 years old, and played over 100 times for the club - scoring 33 goals and contributing 14 assists since 2019.

Cameron is the first new player to join Rangers this summer as new head coach Russell Martin looks to strengthen his squad.

Speaking to Rangers, he said: "It is amazing to walk in the door, it is a privilege really. I have been looking forward to it for a long time."

Who else could move to Rangers this summer?

Image: Rangers have opened talks with Bournemouth about Max Aarons and Tyrick Mitchell battle for the ball (R)

Rangers have made contact with Bournemouth over a deal for defender Max Aarons.

It is understood the Ibrox club want to take the 25-year-old on loan following his spell at Valencia for the second half of last season.

Bournemouth are believed to favour a permanent exit for the player, who has a long-term contract.

Image: The Ibrox side are interested in Kwame Poku

They are also one of several sides hoping to sign out-of-contract Peterborough winger Kwame Poku.

The 23-year-old scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 27 League One appearances last season.

Will Rangers' top scorer stay at Ibrox?

Image: Cyriel Dessers was the Scottish Premiership's top scorer last season

Striker Cyriel Dessers' Rangers future remains uncertain, with AEK Athens keen on a deal for the 30-year-old.

Despite reports in Greece, it is thought no deal has been finalised for the player who finished as the Scottish Premiership's top goalscorer last season, scoring 18 league goals.

Dessers has scored 51 goals in 109 appearances since joining Rangers two years ago.

The Rangers squad return to pre-season training on Monday.

