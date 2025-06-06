Russell Martin: Rangers head coach targets 'big success', discusses catching Celtic, reveals transfer plans and more

Russell Martin admits he has a "huge" challenge ahead at Rangers but they can achieve "big success" with the right "energy and belief."

The former Scotland defender is the club's new head coach, after signing a three-year deal, as a new era gets under way at Ibrox.

His appointment is the first major move from the new American owners, after they completed a takeover of the club last week.

The 39-year-old, who left Southampton in December, will be assisted by Matt Gill, while performance coach Rhys Owen also moving to Ibrox as the club look to end Celtic's dominance of Scottish football.

Rangers ended last season without any silverware and 17 points behind their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Premiership, and Martin knows he has to impress immediately.

"I want us to keep improving and be the best version of ourselves that we can be," he told Sky Sports News, when asked if they can topple Brendan Rodgers' side.

"We have to win, and we have to win a lot. I think history shows you that when Rangers are performing and have momentum and energy, with a team of clarity and belief, it can lead to anything and to big success.

"That's what I want, so I'm here, I want to be here to win things and to feel that here, and I hope we can do that.

"The club needs new energy, it needs a fresh start. It's been a tough time for the club and Rangers fans over the last however many years.

Image: Andrew Cavenagh heads up the US consortium and is Rangers' new chairman

"I think this will bring some fresh energy, it will bring some stability and it will hopefully bring a really exciting team on the pitch.

"That's the end product and that's what we all want, a team that wins and wins in a certain way and with a culture and environment that we all feel really aligned with and proud of."

Martin ready to prove doubters wrong

Image: Martin took Southampton up to the Premier League via the play-offs

Martin's appointment as Philippe Clement's permanent successor has been met by doubt from some of the Rangers support.

Many remember the former Ibrox defender's unsuccessful loan period at the club in 2018 and his ill-fated spell in the English Premier League with Southampton, where he was sacked after one win in their first 16 games.

But that is not something that fazes the former Norwich defender.

"The way I grew up, I've developed quite a thick skin," he added.

"My whole career as a player has been on proving people wrong and beliefs wrong very early on.

"Never thought I'd make it, then I did. Never thought I'd get to the Premier League, then I did. Never thought I'd play for Scotland internationally, then I did.

"Now it has to be the same. I have to try and convince people that I'm the right person to do that."

'We will sign one or two before CL qualifiers'

With just over a month until the club's first competitive game of the new season - a Champions League qualifier - the new head coach accepts there is not much time to overhaul the squad.

Six departures have already been confirmed by the club but Martin is willing to give players still at the club a chance to stake their claim.

"There is a few positions where we'll need to strengthen fairly quickly and fairly early on," Martin said with midfielder Lyall Cameron already confirmed as joining from Dundee.

Image: Lyall Cameron has agreed to join Rangers from Dundee this summer on a pre-contract

"I'm also willing to be surprised and I'm open to being surprised by some of the players we have here.

"I think the way we're going to try and work and play is going to give them the best chance to show us what they've got and to give us the best version of themselves and hopefully one or two surprises.

"We'll need some help before that game for sure, but until we get in here and assess everyone, how many we'll need before the game or how realistic that is because football and the business and transfer window can be difficult.

"I'm pretty sure by then we'll have one or two people [in], to help us add to the group."

Martin: Tavernier 'hugely important' for Rangers

Image: Martin played with Rangers captain James Tavernier at Ibrox

James Tavernier, 33, is the only player remaining from Martin's loan spell seven years ago - and the Rangers captain is set to remain a key figure at Ibrox.

Despite breaking a number of records at Ibrox, last season, some fans questioned if the right-back should continue to lead the team on the pitch as he enters his 10th season at the club.

"I think you have to respect what Tav has done here, it's incredible," Martin added. "I think it was his first season having the armband when I came down.

"He is a really good person, and cares so much about the club. He's been a brilliant performer for the club over a long period of time, which is not easy to do at a club like this, with its size and stature.

"I have so much respect for that. I look forward to catching up with him properly, we've had a very brief conversation. I look forward to picking his brains and he'll be hugely important for us moving forward."

Martin and his Rangers squad will return to pre-season training on June 23 ahead of the new campaign.

His first taste of the Ibrox dugout then comes on July 6 when they host Club Brugge, who finished second in the Belgian Pro League, in their first pre-season friendly.

The squad then depart for a training camp from July 7 at St George's Park.

Rangers then face their first Champions League qualifiers, with the first leg on July 22/23 and the return tie on July 29/30.

Middlesbrough - who finished 10th in the Sky Bet Championship - then visit Ibrox on July 26.

The Scottish Premiership campaign gets under way on August 2/3 - with fixtures for the new season out on June 20 - live on Sky Sports News.