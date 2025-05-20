Rangers: Ianis Hagi, Vaclav Cerny, Leon Balogun, Tom Lawrence, Rafael Fernandes and Neraysho Kasanwirjo to leave

Rangers have confirmed six players are leaving the club this summer.

Ianis Hagi, Leon Balogun and Tom Lawrence will depart Ibrox following the expiry of their deals.

Meanwhile, Vaclav Cerny, Rafael Fernandes and Neraysho Kasanwirjo will return to their parent clubs following their loan spells.

Image: Neraysho Kasanwirjo was out for five months with a knee injury

Hagi, who initially joined Rangers on loan in 2020, won three trophies during his time in Glasgow, lifting the Premiership title, League Cup and Scottish Cup.

He made 130 appearances and was part of the team that got to the Europa League final in 2022, alongside Balogun who had two spells at Ibrox.

Image: Leon Balogun has left the club after a second spell at Ibrox

Balogun, 36, had issued a social media release earlier, saying goodbye to the supporters after 114 games for the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vaclav Cerny finishes off a devastating move to bring Rangers level against Dundee.

Lawrence joined Rangers in the summer of 2022 but has struggled for minutes this season, starting just 15 matches across all competitions.

Cerny, meanwhile, impressed during his loan from Wolfsburg, scoring 18 goals and providing 10 assists in 52 appearances.

What about the search for a manager?

Image: Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti are among the options Rangers are considering

Rangers have spoken to various candidates, including Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti as they look to appoint a new manager.

Sky Sports News understands former Gers boss Gerrard and Real Madrid assistant Ancelotti are just two names that have been sounded out over taking charge at Ibrox.

As reported last week, former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons manager Russell Martin is another name under consideration.

In-demand Danny Rohl, ex-Luton Town boss Rob Edwards and former Bournemouth and Wolves manager Gary O'Neil have also been linked to the job.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kris Boyd assesses Rangers' managerial candidates and what they need to mount a title challenge next season.

Rangers are believed to be assessing the various candidates and should have a new boss in place within the coming weeks.

While there is no front runner at this stage, CEO Patrick Stewart confirmed on Sunday the search for a new head coach "is progressing well" and added the club "look forward to concluding our process in the coming period".

That followed confirmation that Barry Ferguson would depart the club. He had been placed in charge until the summer following Philippe Clement's sacking in February.

Image: Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from next season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.