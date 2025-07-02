Joe Rothwell: Rangers sign midfielder from Bournemouth on three-year deal on same day Emmanuel Fernandez joins from Peterborough

Rangers have signed Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell and Peterborough defender Emmanuel Fernandez.

Rothwell, 30, reunites with boss Russell Martin, who he played under at Southampton during a loan spell in 2023/24.

Rothwell helped Saints to promotion from the Championship to the Premier League and did the same last season with Leeds while on loan there.

The Manchester United academy graduate turned down the opportunity to go to LaLiga to complete his switch to Ibrox and became the club's third signing of the summer, after Max Aarons, who joined on loan from Bournemouth, and Lyall Cameron from Dundee.

However, the incomings soon amounted to four as, later on Wednesday 23-year-old defender Fernandez agreed a four-year deal to make the switch from League One. It's understood Rangers and Peterborough agreed a deal of £3.5m, with add-ons for the centre-back.

The centre-back said he was "shocked" to get the call from Rangers, having begun his career at Brentford before spells with Gillingham and Ramsgate.

Image: Emmanuel Fernandez in action for Peterborough

Rothwell drawn by Martin connection

"I am delighted to have the deal done and be here," Rothwell said. "It is brilliant. The size of the club speaks for itself and as soon as the interest was there it was an immediate yes from me.

"With Russell coming in too it made that decision a little bit easier because working with him in the past and I know what type of guy he is and how he wants to do things. That was an even bigger pull for me, but the club speaks for itself."

Martin said: "He is a player who we thoroughly enjoyed working with during my time at Southampton.

"His leadership, professionalism and quality were a huge asset. He is joining on the back of two promotions so helps bring a real winning mentality to the group.

"We are excited for Joe to join the squad, get to know his teammates, and help make the group stronger."

Fernandez shocked by Rangers call

Speaking after signing for Rangers, Fernandez said: "I am honoured, it is a huge club with a great fanbase and I think I can kickstart my career and have a good journey here.

"I was shocked when I heard about Rangers because it is such a big club but it was the place I wanted to be.

"I haven't played at this level, there will be a lot of life changes for me, but it is something I want to be part of and I can't wait to get started."

Martin said about the centre-back: "Emmanuel is a young defender with a huge amount of potential, and I am excited to welcome him to the club.

"He has a strong physical presence, is a commanding defender and I believe in this environment we can help him develop and provide him with the opportunities to take his game to the next level.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming him into the group and getting to work."

Rangers in talks to sign defender Djiga

Image: Nasser Djiga of Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers are in talks to sign Wolves centre-back Nasser Djiga on loan.

The 22-year-old joined Wolves in February from Red Star Belgrade for £10m and it is understood Rangers want to bring the Burkina Faso international in on a season-long deal. He has five years left on his contract at Molineux.

Russell Martin reacted to the news that Rangers' first game of the Scottish Premiership season will be against Motherwell and revealed that he has exchanged messages with Jens Berthel Askou, a player he previously played with at Norwich

Rangers will kick off their 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season at Motherwell on Saturday August 2, live on Sky Sports.

It will be new head coach Martin's first league game in charge since being appointed in the summer, and will come just days after their Champions League second-qualifying-round clash against Panathinaikos.

His first Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox will take place on Saturday August 9 against Steven Pressley's Dundee.

The first Old Firm clash of the season takes place on Sunday August 31 live on Sky Sports as Celtic travel to Ibrox, a fixture that could be key as Martin's side look to close the gap on their city rivals this season.

Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton make their predictions for the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership title

The sides will meet again at Celtic Park on Wednesday January 3 - live on Sky Sports - with their final pre-split meeting at Ibrox on February 28.

Elsewhere, their first match against Derek McInnes' Hearts comes on Saturday September 13 at Ibrox, while Rangers face the two newly-promoted clubs on consecutive weeks with a trip to Livingston on Saturday September 27, before travelling to Falkirk on October 4.

Rangers head to Easter Road - where they ended the last campaign - to face Hibernian on Wednesday October 29, while the first clash against Aberdeen follows that on November 1 at Ibrox.

With no winter break this season, Rangers face six games in December - however, there are no games on Boxing Day. Instead, Martin's side head to Hearts on Saturday December 20 and then host Motherwell on Saturday December 27 at Ibrox.

Rangers' final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 at Falkirk, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.