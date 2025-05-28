Elton Kabangu: Hearts sign striker from Union Saint-Gilloise on three-year deal after successful loan spell

Hearts have signed Elton Kabangu from Union Saint-Gilloise on a permanent deal following his successful loan.

The striker has agreed a three-year deal with the Tynecastle Park club for an undisclosed fee.

He scored eight goals in 18 games after moving to Edinburgh on loan in January, with the agreement including an option to convert the move into a permanent switch.

Kabangu is Hearts' third summer signing as new manager Derek McInnes plans for his first season in charge of the club.

Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink and Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis will both join when the transfer window officially opens next month.

The 27-year-old said: "I am very happy to continue my career at Hearts and to be able to call Tynecastle my new home.

"The people at the club and the supporters have been very nice to me. They give me love, passion and trust. I have had some good moments, but I definitely want more of them.

"I am just getting started and there are some big things coming for Hearts, and I am very happy to be part of this new project.

Image: The striker make 18 appearances for Hearts on loan

"I am already looking forward to coming back and working with the new head coach, and taking this club forward to success.

"I would also like to thank everyone at USG for my time there and congratulate them on a fantastic league title win. They deserve it so much and I hope that someday soon I am lifting trophies of my own, wearing maroon."

Image: Brighton owner Tony Bloom is set to acquire a 29 per cent stake in Hearts

Brighton owner Tony Bloom's multi-million-pound offer to invest in Hearts has been approved.

His proposal to acquire a 29 per cent stake in the club for £9.86m was put to a vote by the Foundation of Hearts - the supporters group who own the Tynecastle Park outfit.

Following a near three-week consultation, they confirmed 98.5 per cent of its members who voted backed the plans - surpassing the 50 per cent required for Bloom's bid to go ahead.

Hearts will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting for shareholders to officially approve the investment.

Talks had been ongoing for months for Bloom to personally invest in the club, while Hearts announced a deal with his analytics firm last November.

Hearts used Jamestown Analytics - who also work with Brighton, Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise and Como of Italy - to appoint Neil Critchley, who was sacked earlier this season, and McInnes last week.

The Foundation of Hearts outlined that Hearts will not become part of a "multi-club system" or feeder clubs to Brighton or Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Hearts can become a 'disruptor' in Scottish football

Image: A period of consultation has seen Bloom's investment plans for Hearts approved

In a statement, Foundation of Hearts chair Gerry Mallon added: "We have a wonderful opportunity now, I believe, to begin to tackle the challenge of becoming a disruptor of the long-standing status quo in Scottish football.

"It will take time, and it will require the continued - and indeed increased - financial commitment of Foundation members, current and new, to achieve this goal, but we have never been better placed to reach that position.

"Tony Bloom's decision to invest in Hearts was very much founded on the many benefits he saw at Tynecastle through the club being in fan ownership, not least its financial security through the level of our pledging."

Last year, Hearts' rivals Hibernian accepted a £6m investment from Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley and the Black Knight Group, for a 25 per cent stake.

Image: Bournemouth's Bill Foley and the Black Knights invested in Hibernian

The Easter Road club turned down other offers - including takeover bids - before proceeding with Foley.

When asked if some of those options could yet invest in another Scottish Premiership club and potentially prove to be influential, Hibs executive director Ian Gordon told Sky Sports News: "That might happen, but ultimately it's about Hibs and growing Hibs to be the best version of itself.

"Me and my family always have the club's best interests at heart. And when we make these decisions, it's always with Hibs on the front of our mind."

