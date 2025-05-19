Derek McInnes named Hearts head coach following Kilmarnock exit as boss swaps Scottish Premiership clubs

Hearts have named Derek McInnes as their new head coach.

The 53-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the club, joining from Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

McInnes will be assisted by first-team coaches Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald, who also make the move from Rugby Park.

Last week, Hearts agreed a compensation deal for McInnes, who was under contract at Killie until 2027. That resulted in McInnes being removed from the Kilmarnock dugout for their final game of the season, against Hearts, as talks continued.

The former St Johnstone, Bristol City and Aberdeen manager was the frontrunner to succeed Neil Critchley, who was sacked three weeks ago.

McInnes' managerial career so far

Image: McInnes won the First Division title with St Johnstone in his first job

McInnes' managerial career began at St Johnstone in 2007. Two years later, he guided the club to the top flight, ending their seven-year stint in the First Division. A brief spell at Bristol City followed before eight years at Aberdeen.

His Dons side never finished lower than fourth in the Premiership, with the club securing four consecutive second-place finishes. McInnes' team also reached four cup finals and won the League Cup in 2014.

Image: McInnes won the League Cup in 2014 with Aberdeen, and in seven years never finished lower than fourth

He left Pittodrie in 2021 before being appointed by Killie the next January and led the club back to the top flight by clinching the Championship title.

Image: McInnes guided Kilmarnock back to the Scottish Premiership

McInnes then kept Kilmarnock in the Premiership the following season before finishing fourth in the following campaign - securing European football for Killie for the first time since 2019.

This season started with a European run that included Killie's first two-legged-tie win in 23 years. Domestically, he again guided the team to Premiership safety with two games of the season to spare.

Boyd: McInnes deserves top job

Image: McInnes has signed a four-year deal at Tynecastle Park

Former Kilmarnock and Rangers striker Kris Boyd on Sky Sports:

"You look at what he did with Aberdeen. They were a club that were struggling and Hearts have had a disappointing season.

"It's no disrespect to Kilmarnock, I have a great association with them and they were a fantastic club for me. But you are at a stage now where Derek is ready to go back to that stage, a big club.

"For me, Hearts are the third biggest club in the country, you want them up there challenging and causing problems to Rangers and Celtic.

"Considering the job Derek did at Aberdeen, he deserves to be back at that level. People forget, and it is easy because of what Derek has achieved in the past, what he did at Kilmarnock was unbelievable as well.

"I think he deserves another crack at a big club to see if he can cause problems to our big two."

