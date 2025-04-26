Neil Critchley sacked: Hearts part ways with head coach after six months as Dundee defeat drags club into relegation battle

Hearts have sacked head coach Neil Critchley following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership.

Assistant Mike Garrity also departs Tynecastle Park, with the club now eighth in the league, just five points clear of Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

In a statement, the club said: "Heart of Midlothian can confirm that it has today parted company with Head Coach Neil Critchley and his assistant Mike Garrity.

"The club would like to thank Neil and Mike for their efforts during their time in Gorgie and we wish them well for the future.

"Liam Fox will take control of first-team affairs on an interim basis. No further comment will be made at this time."

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @ScotlandSky on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.