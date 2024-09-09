Hibernian: Ian Gordon talks transfers, manager sackings, finances & more

Five years after arriving at Hibernian, executive director Ian Gordon has sat down with Sky Sports for his first broadcast interview - and faced 150 questions in an exclusive one-hour grilling.

The 34-year-old former head of recruitment at Easter Road has admitted to making mistakes around transfers, managerial sackings and much more.

He now finds himself helping run the club following the death of his dad and former owner Ron Gordon last year - with ownership passing to Ian and his family.

During a wide-ranging interview - where he also opened up on financial losses and criticism from Bournemouth owner Bill Foley following the Black Knight's investment in Hibs - Gordon insists his family remain committed to the club and will continue to fund their planned resurgence.

Here's a preview of what he discussed with Sky Sports' Luke Shanley, with the full interview available in our Essential Football Podcast.

What did he say on transfers?

Gordon was responsible for signing players at the club from October 2021 until May 2023, but admitted he was not the right man for that head of recruitment role, and should have asked for help earlier.

Hibs have signed 80 different players since the Gordon family took over in 2019, with around 30 of them coming when Ian was in his former role.

A new structure is now in place at the club with Malky Mackay brought in as sporting director, David Marshall named technical performance manager, David Gray appointed head coach, plus two new analysts and three new scouts hired.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ian Gordon - who used to be in charge of transfers - admits the club made mistakes over past signings but believes the new structure will deliver success

"When we came in with my father and I, we tried to have a different way of thinking, a different way of recruitment, a different structure than what was in place. I think we got that wrong. And now, through those lessons, it's got us to a point where having someone like Malky [Mackay] with his Scottish experience and someone with David [Gray] who knows the club inside and out and his Scottish experience was the direction we needed to get back to.

"I think we wanted to try to shift the direction in terms of the recruitment, the type of players. But I think as the years have gone on and the more you learn about Scottish football, it's very unique. So we need to have a Scottish experience core that then can be filled in with certain types of players."

Gordon's appointment to a recruitment role was not widely publicised by Hibs, with some fans accusing the owners of lacking transparency.

Image: Ian Gordon was director of recruitment from October 2021 until May 2023

"I think at the time, from a process standpoint, we felt with us being new to the league and to the club, that it was the appropriate time," he said when asked why he got the job. "I think on reflection, that was a mistake, and it's something we've learned massively from.

"I think the lack of transparency, I think that was a mistake on our part. I think we needed to communicate that better and be more specific as to what my role was.

"In hindsight, I think we would have done things differently. But through those mistakes, a lot of lessons have been learned, and we feel that we're now in a good position due to that.

"Going back to the staff that we have in place now with Malky leading that up, we feel the department is very strong and it has great resources to improve. I think we saw some of that in the summer's window with the type of players we brought in."

Manager merry-go-round

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ian Gordon admits his family got it wrong over some managerial sackings and appointments - with five dismissed since 2019

Since the Gordon family took charge at Easter Road, Hibs have sacked five managers in as many years.

Paul Heckingbottom was the first to be dismissed just months after the American's takeover of the club, before Jack Ross then controversially lost his job just a week before he was due to lead them out in the Scottish League Cup final in 2021.

Ross had also guided the club up to a third-place finish for the first time in 16 years, and the Scottish Cup final.

"I think as my dad said, that was a mistake and I view it the same way," he said on Ross' sacking. "I think at that time it was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction and lessons have been learned from then and along the way since then.

Image: Jack Ross was sacked after leading Hibs to third place in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2005

"It is hard to build something when you're constantly changing. That has been a massive problem for us.

"I think it's easy to look back and wish we did things differently. I know it's tough for fans to realise that, but there have been massive lessons learned throughout that time.

"I think we could always wise up a bit earlier. I'm not hiding from the fact we haven't got it correct along the way but we do feel through the ups and downs over the last few years that we're in a good position now with the structure in place."

Following Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery were all appointed and then sacked by the Gordons - with Gray next to take over the reins in the summer.

Image: Shaun Maloney lasted just four months as Hibernian boss

However, that decision brought criticism from the Black Knight's Bill Foley - leading to concerns about Hibs' relationship with the group who also own Bournemouth, following their £6m investment in the Edinburgh club in March.

Hibs also failed to sign a player from the group - which includes Bournemouth, French Ligue 1 club FC Lorient, and A-League side Auckland - however, Gordon insists there is nothing to worry about.

"Black Knight was very involved in that process [of hiring Gray and Mackay] throughout," said Gordon. "It was a very thorough process but when it came to it the family and the board felt it was in the best interests to make the appointments that we did.

Image: Bill Foley criticised the appointment of head coach David Gray (L) and sporting director Malky Mackay (R)

"There have been discussions since then, there are going to be certain people from Bournemouth's departments coming up to work with our guys - there are things ongoing in the background. The relationship is in a good place."

On a lack of transfers from the Black Knight group, Gordon added: "We looked at the network and there were players lined up but injuries happen, things come up, so it was kind of out of our power. We would love to bring in players from the network, but it didn't work out that way this summer."

Takeover bid rejected to work with Black Knights

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gordon insists the relationship with Bill Foley and the Black Knight's is 'good' despite criticism following their £6m investment into the Easter Road club

Gordon revealed during the process of securing investment into the club, his family turned down takeover bids before opting to sell a 25 per cent stake in the club to Foley and co.

"It's something my dad and my family had always discussed - at some point, we would look to bring in a partner that can help improve us financially, but also bring best practices and a network that we work with.

"It was always something that was in the plans and obviously after the passing of my father, there were many approaches by many different groups and individuals.

"We always felt that through those discussions, Black Knight presented a great opportunity for us.

"There were different levels of options, people had approached about taking over the club and that was something that we never entertained - but from a minority shareholding standpoint, there were a few options that we considered.

Image: Hibs CEO Ben Kensell (R) described the £6m investement from Bill Foley and the Black Knight's as "ground-breaking"

"As a family, we want to lead this club. We feel as caretakers for this club we can continue to drive it forward like we have planned.

"We're happy with where we are with Black Knight and we feel that there's going to be many benefits for years to come."

When asked if some of those options could yet invest in another Scottish Premiership club and potentially prove to be influential, Gordon said: "That might happen, but ultimately it's about Hibs and growing Hibs to be the best version of itself.

"Me and my family always have the club's best interests at heart. And when we make these decisions, it's always with Hibs on the front of our mind."

'We will cover overspending & get this right'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gordon admits Hibs' spending is 'unsustainable' but says his family will cover the losses and get things right, plus praises the increase in turnover at Easter Road

A constant change in managers and questionable transfers has resulted in a "bloated squad" and unsustainable spending.

In Hibs' most recent annual accounts, the club announced a £3.9m loss up to June 2023, and that figure would have been higher were it not for £3.2m recouped in player sales.

While revenue rose, staff costs now stand at over £10m, with the wage-to-turnover ratio up to 81 per cent - something Gordon admits must change.

However, he also insists his family will continue to meet any financial shortcomings and are committed to the club for the long term.

Image: Ian Gordon (R) insists his family, including mother Kit (L) are committed to Hibernian and want to take the club forward

"I think on the business side, the club is in an excellent position," Gordon said. "We've seen significant growth on that side.

"Obviously, there's an overspend at the moment because we're chasing football success and with all the turnover over the last couple of years, we're needing to chase that. As a family, that's something that we're committed to, to get the footballing side right, because we do believe once that happens, the club will be in a very stable position."

Those staffing costs will likely fall at the end of this season with loan signings returning to their parent clubs and at least a dozen players out of contract in the summer.

"We know we know the squad is far too bloated and that's down to the inconsistencies on the manager front. That's why you're seeing the accounts the way they are, it's not cheap to change staff and with that comes the bloated squad. So it's all compounded effects.

"We made too many signings under previous managers and the consistent changeover has created this bloated squad.

Image: Harry McKirdy, Chris Cadden and Rocky Bushiri are among some of those out of contract this summer

"We know Malky and Dave came in with the bloated squad, but we knew this summer was big to position us for next summer with so many players coming out of contract. They need time to build this properly."

When asked if the current cost base was sustainable, Gordon said: "No, at this moment it currently isn't but as a family, we're committed to that overspend. We do feel going into next year, in years to come, that the club can be in a great position to be very sustainable.

"Through many discussions with my family over the last 18 months - we're fully committed to this. This is something we're fully behind to get right."

Listen to the full podcast, above, to hear from Ian Gordon on his life, career, Hibs' transfers, managers, finances, the Black Knight's investment, the future, the academy, the women's team and much more.

