Hearts confirm partnership with Brighton owner Tony Bloom's Jamestown Analytics firm

Hearts have announced an "exclusive" deal with an analytics firm owned by Brighton's majority shareholder Tony Bloom.

The link-up with Jamestown Analytics will see the company - who already work with Brighton, Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise and Como of Italy - add Hearts as their sole Scottish partner.

Sky Sports News reported in September the Tynecastle Park club were also in talks with Bloom over a £10m investment - however - those negotiations are still ongoing, with this deal not linked.

Hearts - who used the analytics company to help appoint new head coach Neil Critchley - are already working on plans for the upcoming January and summer transfer windows.

Image: Hearts used the analytics company in their head-coach hunt before appointing Neil Critchley in October

The club also revealed new sporting director Graeme Jones will begin at Hearts next week and lead on the integration of analytics which "will aid not only the club's player recruitment but will also enhance opposition analysis".

Speaking to Hearts' website, CEO Andrew McKinlay said: "There has been a lot of speculation about the coming together of Heart of Midlothian and Jamestown Analytics, so I am pleased that we are now able to officially announce our partnership and get the facts out in the open.

"Jamestown Analytics' reputation in footballing circles is second to none. It is no understatement when I say that they have made groundbreaking progress with clubs across Europe, so to be Scotland's sole beneficiaries of their expertise is truly exciting.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News in September, Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay on the use of an analytics company to find a new boss, and reports Brighton owner Tony Bloom is in talks to invest in the club

"Already our football staff, soon to be under the guidance of Graeme, have been working with the data provided by Jamestown Analytics to plan for recruitment in January, next summer and beyond.

"I fully believe that the club will reap the benefits of embracing this modern, innovative approach to analytics and we couldn't be prouder to be associated with Jamestown Analytics as we take Hearts into a new era."

'Bloom-Hearts talks ongoing'

Image: Hearts remain in talks with Bloom over a deal that would make him a minority shareholder

Hearts remain in talks with Bloom over a potential £10m investment in the Scottish Premiership club.

If negotiations - which have been going on for months - are successful, Bloom would become a minority stakeholder in Hearts.

The Edinburgh club are owned by its supporters through the Foundation of Hearts and any deal would need approval from 90 per cent of its members.

A club spokesperson said: "Tony Bloom has expressed an interest in investing in the club and becoming a minority shareholder.

"The discussions between the club and Bloom's representatives are ongoing. As soon as there is anything definitive to announce the club will make a statement."