Oliver Antman transfer news: Rangers sign winger from Go Ahead Eagles as Russell Martin makes ninth signing

Rangers have signed winger Oliver Antman on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old moves to Ibrox from Go Ahead Eagles in a deal that could rise to around £4m, Sky Sports News understands.

Rangers have been keen to sign wingers during this transfer window, as head coach Russell Martin looks to rebuild his squad, with Djeidi Gassama and Mikey Moore joining from Sheffield Wednesday and Spurs respectively.

Finland international Antman made 32 league appearances in the Eredivisie last season, scoring six goals and providing 15 assists.

He said: "I am very excited, it has been a few hectic days but today I will meet the team, so I am excited.

"When I heard Rangers were interested I was happy as it is a huge club and you don't get an opportunity like this too often in life."

Rangers head coach Russell Martin added: "We are thrilled to bring Oliver to Glasgow. He is a player we have followed closely and his versatility attacking qualities will add a new dimension to our squad.

"He is hungry to learn, and I look forward to seeing the impact he can have this season and in the future at Rangers."

Antman becomes the ninth summer arrival at Ibrox, following Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Emmanuel Fernandez, Thelo Aasgaard, Nasser Djiga, Gassama and Moore.

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: "Oliver is an exciting talent who has demonstrated great technical ability and maturity at a young age.

"He has gained valuable experience, playing both domestically and internationally, and I am excited to see him play in this squad. We are confident he can make a significant contribution here and play a key role in the squad moving forward."

Following their Champions League second-round qualifier victory over Panathinaikos, Rangers kicked off their Scottish Premiership campaign with a disappointing draw at Motherwell.

Martin's side were booed off at Fir Park, with the head coach admitting his side were lucky to get a point and that there was a "mentality problem" within his squad.

Rangers will look to respond as they face Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the first-leg of their Champions League third round qualifier at Ibrox on Tuesday.